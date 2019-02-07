comscore
Alcatel and ZTE to launch phones with Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset soon

The upcoming budget smartphones will reportedly ship with the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 10:14 PM IST
Image Credit: Alcatel (via XDA Developers)

Most of the smartphones these days offer a Qualcomm or MediaTek chipsets. There is also a China-based semiconductor manufacturer, named Spreadtrum, which was earlier called as Unicom. The company changed its name last year. Now, XDA Developers reported that two upcoming smartphones from Alcatel and ZTE will house Spreadtrum chipset. Both the budget smartphones will reportedly ship with the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Alcatel is rumored to launch the Alcatel 1S soon. The upcoming smartphone is codenamed as “Faraday.” It is said to house a Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset, which features eight Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and a PowerVR GE8322 GPU. The chip maker announced this chip in the year 2018 as the first SoC with only Cortex-A55 processors. The panel of the Alcatel 1S could operate at 720×1440 pixels resolution.

It will reportedly come with 3GB RAM option. The information regarding price and availability of the smartphone is still under wraps. Also, the rest of the specifications are unknown. Besides, the company unveiled its Alcatel 1X and Alcatel 1C smartphones at CES 2019. The last handset is built around a Spreadtrum SC7731E quad-core chipset clocked at 1.3GHz. Furthermore, the cited source asserted that ZTE too will soon launch a budget smartphone, called Blade A5 2019.

The device will be powered by the same Spreadtrum SC9863A octa-core chipset; however, with 1GB RAM option only. The handset is rumored to offer an HD+ display and run the latest operating system. There is a possibility that the Blade A5 could be launched as an Android Go phone. As of now, there is no information on when both the companies are planning to launch these budget devices. The cited source claims that the companies could showcase the smartphones at MWC 2019, which is set to take place in Barcelona, Spain on February 25.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 10:14 PM IST

