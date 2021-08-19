Amazon announces the availability of India’s first celebrity voice feature on Alexa with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Users in India will be able to choose to add Bachchan’s voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices. Also Read - Amazon Fire TV Cube brings the best of Fire TV with hands-free voice control of the Echo

To upgrade to Bachchan’s voice, users will need to make an annual payment of Rs 149 just by pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app. This option is available on for Android for the time being. Or users can just say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” to start the purchase and have Bachchan answer queries. Users will need to use the wake word ‘Amit ji’. Also Read - These four popular Samsung phones get cheaper in India but for limited period

Users can just say “Amit ji, play songs from Kabhi Kabhi” or “Amit ji, Sholay ke gaane bajaiye” or simply say “Amit ji, tell us a funny story” to hear some fun behind-the-scenes info. They can also ask, “Amit ji, koi kavita sunaiye” or “Amit ji, recite Madhushala”. In addition, users will be able to add a special touch to birthday celebrations with greetings in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice, by just asking “Amit ji, it’s my birthday”. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

Amazon reveals that the celebrity experience features “content handpicked by Mr. Bachchan – stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes, and more”.

In addition, users will also be able to ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates in Bachchan’s signature style. For other tasks such as shopping, general information, routines, smart home control, skills, and more, there’s Alexa.

How to change Alexa voice setting to Amitabh Bachchan

— To start with, just say “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan” and listen to the instructions

— Confirm the purchase

— Say “Alexa, enable Amit ji wake word” on Echo devices to enable this feature

— On Amazon shopping app ( available only for Android), visit the Alexa section in the settings tab and enable “Amit ji” wake word

— Ask Amit ji for music, poetry, joke, tongue twisters, and more

— Users can also ask “Amit ji, what can you do?” to explore more.

On Echo devices, users can interact with Alexa and Bachchan in English, Hindi or both languages. To change the language, go to the device settings on the Alexa app or just say “Alexa, speak in Hindi” to your Echo device. On the Amazon shopping app, Amit ji and Alexa can interact in English only at launch.