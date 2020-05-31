comscore Alexa on Fire TV stick offer voice support for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar |
The new remote feature also lets you rewind, pause or play content from Jio Cinema, YouTube and more.

  • Published: May 31, 2020 12:19 PM IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review 5

Amazon Fire TV Stick users can now use Alexa to voice control more streaming apps. The company has extended support for its voice assistant to apps like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Apple TV+ among others. This means, you can use the Fire TV Stick remote to control, play/pause content on these popular apps on TV. You can even search for content on respective platforms by asking Alexa to do the job for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 5 may feature Amazon Alexa, SpO2, and more; Here is everything we know

The feature works via Alexa-enabled voice remote or by pairing Fire TV with Echo smart speakers. In addition to this, the voice command offers playback control for Netflix, YouTube and Jio Cinema. This works when you say, “Alexa, play Sacred Games on Netflix”, or “forward thirty minutes.” Also Read - Amazon introduces voice-based shopping using Alexa commands

Amazon Fire TV Stick is available in two variants in the country. You get the basic HD-version for Rs 3,999 and the 4K variant costs Rs 5,999. Both these devices come bundled with voice-enabled remote. Users can also get the new version of the remote with volume control for Rs 1,999 from online store. Also Read - Amazon Echo Auto smart speaker brings the power of Alexa inside your car

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K runs its own software and comes with a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz paired with 8GB of storage. It is quite powerful and offers quicker load time. Users can access content in 4K Ultra HD format or any of the HDR10+ titles. The Fire TV Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision.

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K rival Fire TV Stick with Alexa

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi Box 4K which rivals Amazon’s streaming device in India.

Mi Box 4K is an Android TV streaming media player. The device supports 4K Ultra HD video content playback at 60fps for the sharpest image quality and smoothest video playback. In addition, Mi Box supports the latest HDR10 standard which promises improvements in color and contrast. It can delivers rich audio with Dolby Audio and DTS 2.0 support.

Watch Video: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Look

The Mi Box 4K has a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU, backed by 2GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. It supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands and also supports offline video playback.

 

