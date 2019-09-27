OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus just announced its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 7T. During the launch, the company also shared key information about the device including pricing, specifications, and availability details. In addition, the company also launched it’s much teased and highly anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 series. Similar to the 7T, the company also shared specifications, pricing, and availability for the Q1 series. We have already covered both the products in details in past copies. However, the smartphone maker also announced a number of key announcements during the launch. These announcements are also not really part of the 7T or OnePlus TV specifications or features. Here, we will focus on one such announcement.

OnePlus smartphones with Fluid AMOLED display

During the launch event, the co-founder of the company made a significant announcement about the display on OnePlus devices. This announcement was in addition to the details that the company shared regarding the latest OnePlus 7T. in fact, we have also done a comprehensive comparison between the 7T and the outgoing 7. The comparison covers all the major differences that we observed while comparing the specifications and design of the two devices. Coming back to the announcement, Pei revealed that all OnePlus devices will feature Fluid display in the future.

The announcement indicates that all the future devices will also come with the much-praised 90Hz screen refresh rate. This also means that all future devices will also respond “up to 38 percent faster” to touches that other Android devices. This speed is also the result of optimizations done to the hardware and software of the device. OnePlus also shared the work it has done with Qualcomm to ensure that higher refresh rate displays work well with the flagship Snapdragon SoC.

