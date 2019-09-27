comscore OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Home
  • News
  • All future OnePlus smartphones will feature Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
News

All future OnePlus smartphones will feature Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus announced a number of key announcements during the launch. These announcements are not really part of the OnePlus 7T or OnePlus TV specifications or features. Here, we will focus on one such announcement.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 12:05 PM IST
OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7 Comparison 1

China-based smartphone maker OnePlus just announced its latest flagship smartphone in the market, the OnePlus 7T. During the launch, the company also shared key information about the device including pricing, specifications, and availability details. In addition, the company also launched it’s much teased and highly anticipated OnePlus TV Q1 series. Similar to the 7T, the company also shared specifications, pricing, and availability for the Q1 series. We have already covered both the products in details in past copies. However, the smartphone maker also announced a number of key announcements during the launch. These announcements are also not really part of the 7T or OnePlus TV specifications or features. Here, we will focus on one such announcement.

OnePlus smartphones with Fluid AMOLED display

During the launch event, the co-founder of the company made a significant announcement about the display on OnePlus devices. This announcement was in addition to the details that the company shared regarding the latest OnePlus 7T. in fact, we have also done a comprehensive comparison between the 7T and the outgoing 7. The comparison covers all the major differences that we observed while comparing the specifications and design of the two devices. Coming back to the announcement, Pei revealed that all OnePlus devices will feature Fluid display in the future.

OnePlus 7T with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and Android 10 launched; Price in India, specifications

Also Read

OnePlus 7T with Snapdragon 855+ SoC and Android 10 launched; Price in India, specifications

The announcement indicates that all the future devices will also come with the much-praised 90Hz screen refresh rate. This also means that all future devices will also respond “up to 38 percent faster” to touches that other Android devices. This speed is also the result of optimizations done to the hardware and software of the device. OnePlus also shared the work it has done with Qualcomm to ensure that higher refresh rate displays work well with the flagship Snapdragon SoC.

Specifications

Features OnePlus 7T
Price 37999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,800mAh battery

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

32999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 12:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
News
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Smart TVs

New RCA smart TVs launched in India, prices start from Rs 10,999

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

Gaming

Mario Kart Tour will charge you money to play as Mario

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV Q1 vs Xiaomi Mi TVs vs Motorola Smart TVs compared
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Review

OnePlus 7T First Impressions
OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

News

OnePlus Pay coming sometime next year to replace your wallet

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 29,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे

PUBG Update 4.3 Survival Mastery और DBS shotgun के साथ हुई Live

Chandrayaan-2 : नासा ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए किया दावा - चंद्रमा पर विक्रम ने की थी हार्ड लैंडिंग

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale : Infinix S4, Hot 8 और Hot 7 समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगी शानदार डील्स

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: दोनों स्मार्टफोन में क्या है अंतर


News

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
News
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console

News

Samsung Galaxy A70s leaked on Google Play console
Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers

News

Samsung Finance+ launched in India; offers finance to prospective Galaxy buyers
OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7

News

OnePlus 7T comparison: Here is how it compares with OnePlus 7