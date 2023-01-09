comscore All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more
  • Home
  • News
  • All Iphone 15 Models To Get Dynamic Island Iphone 15 Pro To Get Titanium Frame Check Price Specs And More
News

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

News

The iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Highlights

  • Apple may expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models.
  • The hardware-dependant feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max.
  • iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series.
Apple iPhone 15

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Apple is reportedly planning to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models. The hardware-dependant feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iPhones, likely to launch in September or October, will have a Type-C port. Gurman said the iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel to appear more premium. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 rumours roundup: USB-C, dynamic island, price and more

iPhone 15 Price:

iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD 200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per Forbes via LeakApplePro, the price of iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to start at USD 1,299 (approx Rs 1,07,485) which is almost USD 200 (approx Rs 16,500) more than iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model. The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,48,000). Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max expected price in India starts from Rs 1,42,990. Also Read - A17 chip for iPhone 15 is likely to focus on battery life over power: Report

iPhone 15 Specifications:

Continuing with the part that teases the possibility of a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may let users get rid of the proprietary Lightning Connector, but at some expense. Since the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a high-end phone, you will pay more for it than you would for any other model in the series. So, technically, the USB-C port would be a premium feature on the iPhone, and it would continue to be for at least some years. The USB-C port is expected to bring faster battery charging through USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standard — that is how Apple would try to justify the premium price of the iPhone 15 Ultra. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15: 5 things we wish to see in 2023

And even though Apple has reluctantly agreed to comply with the law, it is only expected to bring the USB-C port for the sake of it. That means the iPhone maker would not be in a hurry to totally scrap its long-standing Lightning Connector. It is nearly impossible to do that since a large suite of Apple devices uses the Lightning port for wired charging, so the Lightning Connector is not going away anytime soon. Besides, the EU mandate said the law for a common charging port requires electronics makers to bring the USB-C port on their devices latest by 2024. That means Apple still has a year to comply fully, so the iPhone lineup in 2023 could just be a dry run.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 11:40 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more
News
All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more
Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 sale commences today at 12 PM

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Wearables

Apple's Mixed Reality headset, Reality Pro, may finally launch this year

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

News

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

Apps

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Elon Musk unveils new Twitter user interface, long form tweets will come in early February

WhatsApp's new feature will let you switch phones without backup

5 Things to know about Google Stadia before it goes away

Jack Ma to give up control of Ant Group

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Year Ender 2022: How meta, metaverse failed in 2022

With introduction of laptops category, 2022 was a great year for Infinix: CEO

DigiYatra: How AI changed the way we travel by air in 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?