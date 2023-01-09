All iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island, iPhone 15 Pro to get titanium frame: Check price, specs and more

Apple is reportedly planning to expand the Dynamic Island to all four iPhone 15 models. The hardware-dependant feature is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to notable Apple analyst and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new iPhones, likely to launch in September or October, will have a Type-C port. Gurman said the iPhone 15 series will offer the same four screen sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning that customers can expect a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel to appear more premium. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 rumours roundup: USB-C, dynamic island, price and more

iPhone 15 Price:

iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD 200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. As per Forbes via LeakApplePro, the price of iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to start at USD 1,299 (approx Rs 1,07,485) which is almost USD 200 (approx Rs 16,500) more than iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model. The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,48,000). Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max expected price in India starts from Rs 1,42,990. Also Read - A17 chip for iPhone 15 is likely to focus on battery life over power: Report

iPhone 15 Specifications:

Continuing with the part that teases the possibility of a USB-C port, the iPhone 15 Ultra may let users get rid of the proprietary Lightning Connector, but at some expense. Since the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a high-end phone, you will pay more for it than you would for any other model in the series. So, technically, the USB-C port would be a premium feature on the iPhone, and it would continue to be for at least some years. The USB-C port is expected to bring faster battery charging through USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 standard — that is how Apple would try to justify the premium price of the iPhone 15 Ultra. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15: 5 things we wish to see in 2023

And even though Apple has reluctantly agreed to comply with the law, it is only expected to bring the USB-C port for the sake of it. That means the iPhone maker would not be in a hurry to totally scrap its long-standing Lightning Connector. It is nearly impossible to do that since a large suite of Apple devices uses the Lightning port for wired charging, so the Lightning Connector is not going away anytime soon. Besides, the EU mandate said the law for a common charging port requires electronics makers to bring the USB-C port on their devices latest by 2024. That means Apple still has a year to comply fully, so the iPhone lineup in 2023 could just be a dry run.