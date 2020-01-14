comscore All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

According to rumours, the upcoming Galaxy S20 devices may also feature 120Hz display first ignited following company's announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets - the Exynos 990.

  • Published: January 14, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 leaked

Image credit: XDA Developers

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its next gen smartphone Galaxy S20 on February 11 and a new report claims that the flagship trio will have 12GB RAM as standard, it is likely the 12GB LPDDR5 DRAM which was announced in July last year.

Related Stories


Considering that the first 16GB phones are yet to appear, chances are that 12GB will be the only RAM configuration for the Galaxy S20 phones, news portal GSMArena reported on Monday. According to rumours, the upcoming Galaxy S20 devices may also feature 120Hz display first ignited following company’s announcement of its next-generation mobile chipsets – the Exynos 990.

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India launch imminent as ‘Notify Me’ page goes live

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 India launch imminent as ‘Notify Me’ page goes live

The chipset was announced with support for 108MP cameras. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) recently shared a tweet saying that instead of opting for S11e, S11 and S11+ nomenclature, the company would opt for S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra naming for its flagship series. This means that Galaxy S20 will succeed S10e and S20+ will succeed S10.

The base variant, that is, Galaxy S20 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. Meanwhile, the top variant Galaxy 20 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.9-inch screen.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The company is likely to launch the upcoming smartphone lineup at the upcoming Samsung Unpacked 2020 event. As per past reports, the Samsung Unpacked 2020 event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2020. As the event approaches, a number of leaks, rumors, and other information have surfaced regarding the unreleased devices. These also include live images for the upcoming foldable smartphone, and CAD renders for the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 14, 2020 5:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
News
Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

Gaming

PUBG Mobile x Street Dancer 3D details out, new special mini game celebrates Makar Sankranti

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

News

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

Most Popular

Honor 9X First Impressions

Nikon D780 First Impressions

boAt Stone 200A Review

Fitbit Versa 2 Review

LG G8X ThinQ Review

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 'Notify Me page goes live in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 'Notify Me page goes live in India
Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM variant now reportedly available for Rs 10,999

Deals

Samsung Galaxy A20s 3GB RAM variant now reportedly available for Rs 10,999
OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap

News

OnePlus 120Hz display, Galaxy Z Flip: Daily News Wrap
Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phones with four camera in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Trending Technology News Today : Honor 9X स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च होने समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Reliance Jio के इस प्लान में मिलेगा 24GB डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग

शाओमी का भारत में धमाल, एक दिन में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा डिवाइस

Reliance Jio Best Recharge Plans : ये हैं रिलायंस जियो के 1.5GB डेली डाटा लिमिट वाले बेस्ट प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान

Amazon पर Headsets fest sale का आज आखिरी दिन, 1 हजार रुपये से कम में खरीदें ये 3 हेडसेट्स

News

Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
News
Tesla cars will soon be able to talk to pedestrians
All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report

News

All Samsung Galaxy S20 series models will come with 12GB RAM: Report
Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo

News

Satya Nadella is already using the Surface Duo
Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display

News

Nubia Red Magic 5G phone could be the first to feature a 144Hz display
Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day

News

Xiaomi sold over 1 million devices in offline market in India in one day