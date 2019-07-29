All three 2020 iPhones to offer support for 5G connectivity: Report

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that 2020 iPhones would offer support for 5G technology. Previously it was reported that only 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone models would support 5G connectivity. The third one will reportedly be a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone XR successor and would only access LTE networks. Now, Kuo “has issued a new report that all three iPhone models would support 5G,” TheVerge said.

“We now believe that all three new 2H20 iPhone models would support 5G for the following reasons. (1) Apple has more resource for developing the 5G iPhone after the acquisition of Intel base-band business. (2) We expect that the prices of 5G Android smartphones will decline to $249-349 in 2H20.

“We believe that 5G Android smartphones, which will be sold at $249-349, would only support Sub-6GHz. But the key is that consumers will think that 5G is the necessary function in 2020,” Kuo was quoted as saying. According to reports, Apple would continue to use Qualcomm modems for its 2020 lineup despite new acquisition.

The recent acquisition of Intel’s smartphone modem chip business for $1 billion would give the company more resources for developing the 5G iPhone. Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to launch three new iPhone 11 models this fall at its September event. The Cupertino giant isn’t going for a radical design change, but we will surely see some upgraded internals, a report hinted.

The three new iPhone 11 models will be the successors to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. According to a report, all three iPhone 11 models will come with a Lightning connector. Apple might also include the latest A13 chipset and new Taptic Engine in the new iPhones. The new Taptic Engine is reportedly called “leap haptics.” But there aren’t many details available. What we know so far is that it will replace the 3D Touch feature that is present on the existing iPhones.

– With inputs from IANS