Oppo mobile explosion: Allahabad HC stays the case

The Allahabad High Court has stayed the FIR against the Oppo Mobiles India Manager and Director in an alleged mobile explosion case. At the hearing that was held earlier this week, the Allahabad HC bench of Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi held that the court proceeding in this case based on prima facie evidence would be an abuse of the court of law. The court gave the respondents four weeks’ time to file a counter affidavit in the matter. Also Read - Oppo reveals ColorsOS 12 rollout timeline: List of smartphones that will get the update

Notably, the case dates back to 2020 when a 22-year-old Noida resident Vashu Bhati filed a case against the Oppo Mobiles India Director Mohinder Singh Malik and Oppo Mobiles India Manager Sanjay Goel and other officials named in the case. In his FIR, the informant had alleged that he had bought an Oppo smartphone back in July 2019. The phone exploded while the phone was in his pocket in September 2020 owing to which he sustained injuries. Also Read - Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

LiveLaw.in reports that in the FIR that was registered under Sections 337, 338 and 428 of the Indian Penal Code, the informant said that his Oppo F11 smartphone exploded in his pocket, which injured him severely owing to which he had to be rushed to the hospital. Furthermore, when his grandmother got to know about the incident, she had a heart attack, which ultimately resulted in her demise. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Income Tax laws

The report also says that moving the HC, the petitioners argued that they had been falsely implicated in the case as they were mere Director and Manager of the company. The counsel on behalf of the petitioners argued that they cannot be held liable in a case against the company unless there were allegations against their specific roles. The counsel also said that the informant, Bhati, should have approached the Consumer Court or the Civil Court for his grievance instead.

Now, the Allahabad HC has stayed all further proceedings in the case until the mentioned affidavits are submitted in the court.