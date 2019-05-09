comscore
  Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera
Alleged Asus Zenfone 6 case renders may have revealed back design and dual-rear camera

The leaked case renders of alleged Asus Zenfone 6 mainly reveal the possible back panel of the smartphone showcasing a large-sized cutout in the case that extends to the top. Asus is gearing up to launch its latest Zenfone 6 Series on May 16 at a special event in Valencia, Spain.

asus-zenfone-6-case-renders-slashleaks

Image: Slashleaks

Asus is gearing up to launch its latest Zenfone 6 Series on May 16 at a special event in Valencia, Spain. The company released a new teaser last week hinting at no-notch display. Today, alleged few case renders of Asus Zenfone 6 have surfaced online revealing expected design of the Asus device from all angles.

The leaked case renders of alleged Asus Zenfone 6 by Slashleaks mainly reveal the possible back panel of the smartphone showcasing a large-sized cutout in the case that extends to the top. As per images, Asus might bring dual rear cameras in a horizontally placed camera module at the top rear of the phone, and below it will be a square shaped rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, it is believed that the same cutout also means a pop-up selfie camera for the front, instead of a notch display.

Several rumors hinted at a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notched display initially, but Asus’ official teaser has already confirmed full-screen display design for Asus Zenfone 6. The case renders, however, carries a notched display Zenfone 6, which seem less plausible after the teaser.

The alleged smartphone was spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench. As per the listing, the Zenfone 6 will feature a full HD+ display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It has also received FCC certification, which revealed dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor. The handset could offer support for 18W fast charging.

Watch Video: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Look

For pricing of the anticipated Zenfone 6, a leaked report by ithome claimed that the phone will be launched in three storage models. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to get priced around TWD 19,990 (approximately Rs 45,000). The other two suggested variants with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage could be priced around TWD 23,990 and TWD 29,990. Last month, it was reported that Asus might consider dual slider design for a 5G version of the Zenfone 6, similar to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

