comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video
News

Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video

News

Samsung has already showcased its foldable phone for 2019.

  • Published: January 4, 2019 9:46 AM IST
xiaomi-foldable-phone-leak-evleaks

After Samsung, now it appears Xiaomi might also be working on a foldable smartphone for 2019. Samsung has already showcased its foldable phone, which might be called Galaxy F, and it is expected to launch later this quarter. On the other hand, a sketchy video of a foldable smartphone said to be made by Xiaomi has surfaced online.

The 19-second video was shared on Twitter by popular tipster Evan Blass showcasing a large screen tablet initially before then being folded into a phone. It is worth noting that the tipster isn’t sure about the authenticity of the video, and notes that it is ‘allegedly made by Xiaomi‘. That said, a closer look at the icons does show a design language that is similar to that of Xiaomi’s MIUI.

Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

After world’s first commercial foldable smartphone Royole FlexPai, Samsung at its annual developer conference in 2018, also teased its foldable Galaxy F. Since then, all big smartphone makers have started on the same plan. Oppo has already announced that a foldable phone from them is on its way.

The new trend could be of foldable smartphones in 2019, but unless there is perfect implementation, it’ll be difficult for manufacturers to make it a rage. Not just Samsung, but device makers like LG and Huawei are also reportedly working on a smartphone that you could unfold to use as a tablet. The existence of flexible displays have been around for years now, although no one seems to have used it nicely yet.

Not just foldable, but apparently transparent displays for a smartphone could be a thing in 2019 as well. Recently a new patent filed by Sony described a method for a new kind of transparent display on a smartphone, which had a smartphone with two displays, one on the front and one at the rear.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2019 9:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile to get Zombie mode, MK47 Mutant weapon, auto-rickshaw soon: Report
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh

Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera
Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video

News

Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video
Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works

News

Xiaomi Mi A3, the next Android One smartphone could be in works
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro receiving camera bug fix via new MIUI 10 update

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro receiving camera bug fix via new MIUI 10 update
Samsung Galaxy M10 support page live on Samsung India website; Galaxy M20 details leak

News

Samsung Galaxy M10 support page live on Samsung India website; Galaxy M20 details leak

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी का फोल्ड होने वाला टैबलेट ऑनलाइन देखा गया, वीडियो में देखें

शाओमी एंड्रॉइड वन फोन पर कर रहा है काम, हो सकता है Mi A3

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 5 प्रो को मिली नई MIUI 10.2.1 अपडेट, फिक्स हुई कई समस्याएं

Galaxy M10 सपोर्ट पेज सैमसंग इंडिया वेबसाइट पर हुआ लाइव, Galaxy M20 की डिटेल्स हुई लीक

हुवावे Mate 20 Pro आज अमेजन पर होगा सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, फ्री में मिलेगा 3,999 रुपये का यह प्रॉडक्ट

News

ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month
News
ISRO said to be working on Chandrayaan-2 launch for next month
Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets

News

Apple cuts outlook, sees 'challenges' in China, emerging markets
Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh

News

Airtel rolls out 4G services at remote Hayuliang in Arunachal Pradesh
Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench

News

Sony Xperia XZ4 appears on Geekbench
Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows front design sporting punch-hole camera