Alleged foldable Xiaomi device appears in short hands-on video

After Samsung, now it appears Xiaomi might also be working on a foldable smartphone for 2019. Samsung has already showcased its foldable phone, which might be called Galaxy F, and it is expected to launch later this quarter. On the other hand, a sketchy video of a foldable smartphone said to be made by Xiaomi has surfaced online.

The 19-second video was shared on Twitter by popular tipster Evan Blass showcasing a large screen tablet initially before then being folded into a phone. It is worth noting that the tipster isn’t sure about the authenticity of the video, and notes that it is ‘allegedly made by Xiaomi‘. That said, a closer look at the icons does show a design language that is similar to that of Xiaomi’s MIUI.

After world’s first commercial foldable smartphone Royole FlexPai, Samsung at its annual developer conference in 2018, also teased its foldable Galaxy F. Since then, all big smartphone makers have started on the same plan. Oppo has already announced that a foldable phone from them is on its way.

The new trend could be of foldable smartphones in 2019, but unless there is perfect implementation, it’ll be difficult for manufacturers to make it a rage. Not just Samsung, but device makers like LG and Huawei are also reportedly working on a smartphone that you could unfold to use as a tablet. The existence of flexible displays have been around for years now, although no one seems to have used it nicely yet.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

Not just foldable, but apparently transparent displays for a smartphone could be a thing in 2019 as well. Recently a new patent filed by Sony described a method for a new kind of transparent display on a smartphone, which had a smartphone with two displays, one on the front and one at the rear.