Alleged Google Pixel 4 XL design leak shows Samsung Galaxy S10+ like front camera setup

The design leak also reveals two cameras on the back in alleged Google Pixel 4 XL instead of one.

  • Published: March 18, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Google Pixel 4 XL concept mockup by Phone Designer

It appears Google Pixel 4 mock-ups might turn into a real smartphone someday. According to the latest design schematic leak by popular tipster SlashLeaks, Google appears to be going for the same design which we also saw in mockup renders by Phone Designer. The leak reveals alleged Google Pixel 4 XL using a cutout on its display for dual selfie cameras similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

While it is way too early to confirm the authenticity of the design schematic leak, but since it has come from credible tipster like SlashLeaks, there is a better chance of it making to the market. To note here, the design leak also reveals two cameras on the back in alleged Google Pixel 4 XL instead of the single one found on the Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 3 XL. Additionally, there is no fingerprint reader cut-out at the back, which leads us to believe that there might be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones are likely to go official in October this year. As of now, we don’t even know the development existence of these devices. Based on SlashLeaks design leak, we have seen a mockup by PhoneArena as well.

As of now, one can expect ultra-thin bezels surrounding the display. The design schematic shows two front-firing speakers in upper and lower bezel slits. However, it is advisable to wait for further leaks to know whether Google will be really launching the Pixel 4 XL with dual punch-hole display design or not.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2019 12:25 PM IST

