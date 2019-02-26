Alleged Huawei P30 Pro live photos appear online ahead of March 26 launch

Huawei has recently confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on March 26 in Paris, France. Since the company had announced the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro flagship phones in March last year, it is very likely that it will be unleashing the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro series on March 26. Well ahead of P30 series launch, Digital Trends has shared images of the dummy model of what is said to be the Huawei P30 Pro.

Previous rumors have claimed that the Huawei P30 Pro will be arriving with four rear-mounted cameras whereas the P30 will be featuring three cameras on its back panel. However, the publication claims that the handset with triple rear cameras seen in the new images is the Huawei P30 Pro.

The ‘Vogue’ and ‘Link’ text seen on the backside of the phone could be replaced by Huawei and Leica brandings on final device. The publication claims that the cases meant for the Huawei P30 that were spotted in the recent leaks matches with the P30 Pro seen in the new images. It further says that the identity of the other rumored P30 series phone with four rear cameras is currently unknown. It has added that it could be the 5G edition of the P30 Pro.

Even though the Huawei P30 Pro dummy unit can be seen in chrome finish in the images, it may not end up as the final color of the device. The dimensions of the phone appear to be similar to the P20 Pro phone from last year. This indicates that the P30 Pro will offer comfortable grip.

The right edge of the P30 Pro’s dummy unit features a volume rocker and power key. There is a SIM tray on the topside of the device whereas the bottom edge features a USB-C port. Like the Huawei P20 Pro, it lacks support for 3.5mm audio jack. The publication did not share any images of the frontside of the phone as it claims that it wasn’t allowed to do so. Rumors surrounding the phone have revealed that it will be arriving with a waterdrop-style notched display.