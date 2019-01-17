Alleged Lenovo A5s image, key specifications leaked; to launch with Android 9 Pie

Lenovo might be planning to launch an upgrade of entry-level Lenovo A5 soon. The anticipated Lenovo A5s design has been leaked in a press render along with alleged key specifications. The handset will reportedly feature MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor just like the Redmi 6A with similar 18:9 aspect ratio display. It is said to come with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Last year in October, Lenovo launched the A5 and K9 smartphones in India. The entry-level Lenovo A5 came with 18:9 display, MediaTek MT6739 chipset and 2GB RAM at Rs 5,999. The company had also launched a 3GB RAM variant of the same at Rs 6,999.

Now according to a fresh leak spotted by 91mobiles, Lenovo is all set to bring an upgrade for the affordable A5. The obtained specifications information reveals that Lenovo A5s will use an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor backed by 2GB of RAM and a PowerVR GE8300 GPU. While the screen dimensions are not known, the display is listed to feature 720×1,440 pixels aspect ratio and a screen density of 320 DPI.

Lenovo launched the two new budget smartphones – Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K9 – in India after almost a year of silence. These smartphones are exclusively available through Flipkart. It appears that A5s might also launch on Flipkart to further strengthen partnership with the e-commerce portal. It is reported that the Lenovo A5s is expected to be priced slightly higher than the existing Lenovo A5.