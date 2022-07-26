An alleged MIUI 14 support list surfaced recently on the Internet revealing which Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get the update, and which model won’t. Now, purported screenshots of a Xiaomi device running MIUI 14 has emerged online that show off some of the features of the upcoming custom skin. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

1. Gallery will get text recognition

The MIUI 14 will come with version – 22.7.19 – and will be based on Android 13 OS. The MIUI 14 will bring a text recognition feature similar to iOS. With this feature, you can quickly copy the text from images and photos you take. Furthermore, the Gallery app will provide a feature called “On this day,” which will show you memories of the previous year, something similar to Google Photos. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

2. Notification Panel improvements

In addition to this, MIUI 14 will offer some changes in the notification panel. It will help you declutter the notifications by allowing you to kill them more conveniently.

3. Anti-fraud Protection

The new UI will also bring Anti-fraud protection, which will filter calls, messages, and apps and let you know if the calls, messages, and apps are spams or unsafe.

4. Clock and Assistant redesigns

Moreover, the clock app will get some design changes offering a slightly (hopefully) better experience when you switch to MIUI 14. The Assistant UI is also new in MIUI 14.

5. Bluetooth LE Audio support

Lastly, the upcoming software skin will bring Bluetooth LE Audio support, which will succeed the Bluetooth technology for audio devices.

Other than this, recently, MIUI 14’s support list made it to the Internet. Although it is unofficial and Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same, it shed light on all the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices that will support the software skin.

It is reported that the Android 11-based MIUI 14 won’t likely happen, as MIUI 14 may have software dependency. Having said that, the Android 13 OS, which is due to debut in Q3 or Q4 this year, and the MIUI 14, which will launch sometime in Q4 this year, will work hand-in-hand to offer better features to the users.