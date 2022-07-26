comscore MIUI 14 screenshots leaked before launch: Top 5 features
  • Home
  • News
  • Alleged Miui 14 Screenshots Leaked Ahead Of Launch This Year Here Are All The Changes
News

Alleged MIUI 14 screenshots leaked ahead of launch this year, here are all the changes

News

MIUI 14 is expected to go official sometime in Q4 of this year. Ahead of its release, alleged screenshots of the custom UI have surfaced on the web revealing its features.

MIUI 14

An alleged MIUI 14 support list surfaced recently on the Internet revealing which Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones will get the update, and which model won’t. Now, purported screenshots of a Xiaomi device running MIUI 14 has emerged online that show off some of the features of the upcoming custom skin. Also Read - These Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco phones won't support MIUI 14

1. Gallery will get text recognition

MIUI 14 gallery Also Read - Smartphone sales fell 9% in Q2 2022 due to soaring inflation, but iPhone 13 remains in high demand: Report

The MIUI 14 will come with version – 22.7.19 – and will be based on Android 13 OS. The MIUI 14 will bring a text recognition feature similar to iOS. With this feature, you can quickly copy the text from images and photos you take. Furthermore, the Gallery app will provide a feature called “On this day,” which will show you memories of the previous year, something similar to Google Photos. Also Read - Redmi K50i launch in India today: What to expect

2. Notification Panel improvements

MIUI 14 Notification panel

In addition to this, MIUI 14 will offer some changes in the notification panel. It will help you declutter the notifications by allowing you to kill them more conveniently.

3. Anti-fraud Protection

MIUI 14 anti fraud

The new UI will also bring Anti-fraud protection, which will filter calls, messages, and apps and let you know if the calls, messages, and apps are spams or unsafe.

4. Clock and Assistant redesigns

MIUI 14 Assistant UI

Moreover, the clock app will get some design changes offering a slightly (hopefully) better experience when you switch to MIUI 14. The Assistant UI is also new in MIUI 14.

5. Bluetooth LE Audio support

Lastly, the upcoming software skin will bring Bluetooth LE Audio support, which will succeed the Bluetooth technology for audio devices.

Other than this, recently, MIUI 14’s support list made it to the Internet. Although it is unofficial and Xiaomi is yet to confirm the same, it shed light on all the Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices that will support the software skin.

It is reported that the Android 11-based MIUI 14 won’t likely happen, as MIUI 14 may have software dependency. Having said that, the Android 13 OS, which is due to debut in Q3 or Q4 this year, and the MIUI 14, which will launch sometime in Q4 this year, will work hand-in-hand to offer better features to the users.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 7:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?
News
123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?
How to check your Airtel account balance

How To

How to check your Airtel account balance

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

Mobiles

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MIUI 14 screenshots emerge to reveal features

123mkv movie download website: Is it safe and legal to download movies from 123mkv in India?

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Apple products will get discounted in China later this week

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999