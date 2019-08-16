comscore Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India
Alleged Nokia 6.2 cases now listed on Amazon India ahead of expected September 5 launch

The alleged Nokia 6.2 cases have been listed on Amazon India for purchase. As per previous leaks, Nokia 6.2 will be the rebranded version of the Nokia X71. The alleged case on Amazon suggest similar design as well.

  Published: August 16, 2019 4:47 PM IST
Nokia 2.2 black colour

While the Nokia 6.2 has been leaked on couple of occasions in the past, it is now time for some back cases. HMD Global has already confirmed that it will host a pre-IFA 2019 event on September 5. The Finnish company with license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones, is widely expected to launch two new smartphones, the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2, at the Berlin event next month.

Now, the alleged Nokia 6.2 cases have been listed on Amazon India for purchase. As per previous leaks, Nokia 6.2 will be the rebranded version of the Nokia X71. The alleged case on Amazon suggest similar design as well (via AndroidPure). The Nokia 6.2 is likely to feature triple rear camera setup. It could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The reports have suggested the device to ship with a 6-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) AMOLED display with a punch-hole. In terms of camera, the triple-lens setup is likely to include a 20-megapixel main camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor with Carl Zeiss optics. On the front, the reports have tipped 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia 6.2 case

Image: Amazon India (via AndroidPure)

On the other hand, Nokia 7.2 may include a larger 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with waterdrop notch display. Recently, the Nokia 7.2 was spotted on Geekbench. Even before that, the device appeared with a codename ‘Daredevil’, which also appeared at the beginning of July. The device later received certification in Indonesia to confirm its global debut as Nokia 7.2.

The Geekbench listing also revealed that the Nokia 7.2 will pack 6GB of RAM. It will be powered by an octa-core processor. It could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 clocked at 1.84GHz. The device was listed running Android 9 Pie.

Features Nokia X71
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.39-inch full HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 5MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: August 16, 2019 4:47 PM IST

