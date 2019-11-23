A new batch of Nokia 9.1 PureView dummy images has reportedly surfaced online. The images posted by NPU show the phone covered with different cases. It will make its debut with a penta-lens camera setup. The images suggest that the new Nokia phone might feature a slightly different design. It is likely to offer the modern USB Type-C port.

The Nokia 9.1 PureView is said to offer a punch-hole display design, similar to the Nokia X71. This Nokia handset is also expected to ship with stock Android Q. The Nokia 9.1 PureView’s launch timeline is predicted to be in Q4 2019. At the moment, it is unknown whether there will be an LTE-only version or not.

The upcoming Nokia flagship is said to offer support for 5G. The handset might also come with better cameras with a “special focus on video and low-light performance.” The Nokia 9.1 PureView is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 chipset.

To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 9 PureView device in India earlier this month. The handset comes with a price tag of Rs 49,999 in the country. The flagship smartphone from Nokia sports a premium glass design and offers a stock Android Pie software. You also get a 2K pOLED display and five cameras at the back of the phone.

Watch: Nokia 9 PureView First Look

The rear camera setup includes two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors. The device features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also IP67 certified, which means the handset is water and dust resistance. The Nokia 9 PureView packs a USB Type-C port too. Notably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the smartphone.

Features Nokia 9 PureView Price 49999 Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 Processor OS Android 9 Pie Display OLED-5.99-inch-QHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Penta – 12MP Front Camera 20MP Battery 3,500mAh