Alleged OnePlus 7 first image leaked online with notch-less design

OnePlus is highly anticipated to launch a 5G-compatible OnePlus phone in the market this year.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 9:46 AM IST
Image via SlashLeaks

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus 7 in the first half of 2019 and its successor in the second half. The Chinese company is highly anticipated to launch a 5G-compatible OnePlus phone in the market this year. However, details are still very sparse regarding what could be the design of the handset and specifications.

Last month, an image surfaced online of the OnePlus 7, hinting that the future flagship might offer a full-screen design without any notch or cameras into the display. Now, a fresh image has been leaked online by an unknown Italian blog Tutto Android, which claims it is the OnePlus 7. The mentioned source seems to be new in leaking the unreleased devices as the leakster has no record of sharing any sort of leaks.

So, we cannot guarantee the authenticity of it; however, there is a possibility that this could be our first look at the OnePlus 7. The image leaked via Twitter suggests that the alleged OnePlus 7 would feature an all-screen design, coupled with no notch at the top. This further means that it could offer a slide-out selfie camera mechanism, similar to the smartphones from Chinese brands, including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. In simpler terms, OnePlus could possibly opt for the same design that we have seen on the Oppo Find X or Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 or Honor Magic 2.

Watch: OnePlus 6 Red First Look

Besides, OnePlus launched its OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition back in December 2018, which commands a premium over the standard variants. The company launched the standard version of OnePlus 6T in October. The handset is built around a Snapdragon 845 SoC and packs a 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED panel. It is kept alive by a 3,700mAh battery. The company ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack, similar to the other tech giants. OnePlus offered a USB Type-C to 3.5mm dongle in the sales package. The Chinese company also unveiled its own Bullets Type-C headphones, priced at Rs 1,490.

