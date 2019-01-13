comscore
Alleged OnePlus 7 with full-screen display, possible slider design leaked alongside OnePlus 6T

The front top-image shared by the tipster shows alleged OnePlus 7 alongside OnePlus 6T.

  Published: January 13, 2019 1:51 PM IST
oneplus-7-oneplus-gt-leak-image-live

Image via SlashLeaks

It’s known that OnePlus is working towards the next iteration of its flagship smartphone, the anticipated OnePlus 7. Considering OnePlus 6T came with tiny waterdrop notch, the natural progression is expected to be full-screen or puch-hole design in OnePlus 7.

According to a new leak, OnePlus 7 might feature a full-screen design and not punch-hole. The alleged real-life prototype image shared by tipster Slashleaks hints that OnePlus could sport a slider camera by keeping the screen bezel-less and without any notch or in-display camera. The front top-image shared by the tipster shows alleged OnePlus 7 alongside OnePlus 6T.

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

Alleged photo of the OnePlus 7 or the first 5G OnePlus smartphone leaks online

It’s not known what kind of tech OnePlus is going to use in OnePlus 7, but appears that there could either be pop-up camera like Vivo NEX, or motorized unit like Oppo Find X or it could simply be a manual slider like the Mi Mix 3. Having said that, we feel it could just be one of the prototype that OnePlus might be testing out and might never make it as a final product.

Concept OnePlus 7 by SlashLeaks

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau was spotted with alleged OnePlus 7. The image had come out on web, where Lau was seen attending an internal meeting discussing a new OnePlus smartphone. One could also see a device on the presentation slide, and same laying on the desk in a red color variant. Even Lau had similar device in white or sliver in his hands. Furthermore, the rear of the smartphone was seen completely distinctive. It had a huge circular camera bump.

As of now, it is unclear if any of these will be the final OnePlus 7, but what is expected out of the company is that it will most likely use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC clubbed with the X50 modem.

  Published Date: January 13, 2019 1:51 PM IST

