OnePlus is expected to launch two new smartphones, the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, on September 26. Previous few reports have leaked purported specifications of both the devices, and it’s been said that both phones will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ processor. Adding to the list, now the alleged OnePlus 7T have appeared on GeekBench listing.

The alleged listing has been shared by a Chinese tipster, but it only mentions model number “EXSS8865 HD1900”. But according to GizmoChina, the alleged GeekBench listing is for the Chinese edition of the OnePlus 7T.

It notes base frequency of 1.78 GHz for the Qualcomm SoC, which reportedly is indeed Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The smartphone is also seen carrying the 8GB RAM and Android 10 OS. In terms of GeekBench scores, the alleged Chinese OnePlus 7T clocks 3983 in the single-core test, and recorded 10,967 in the multi-core test.

Previously, it was reported that the company is getting rid of 6GB RAM seen on entry model this year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch both smartphones with starting 8GB RAM options only. In terms of display, OnePlus 7T is rumored to feature a 6.55-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Other rumored specifications suggest that the device would retain the 16-megapixel selfie shooter but will offer a triple rear camera setup. The main camera will use a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel additional camera setup.

