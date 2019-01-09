comscore
Alleged photos of Apple Mini 5 surface online, may not come with Face ID

It appears Apple's new compact tablet will have Touch ID instead of Face ID.

  Published: January 9, 2019 1:32 PM IST
Image Credit: Mr. White (via Twitter)

Launched in October last year, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro (2018) tablet comes in two screen sizes – 11-inch and 12.9-inch. While the slim bezels do help, the two variants of the newest iPad Pro aren’t exactly compact. For those who want a truly portable iOS tablet, iPad Mini 4 seems just about perfect, but having come out in 2015, it’s not exactly the best out there. However, that may change soon.

Some photos of an Apple tablet have popped up online, and they could very well be of the yet-to-be-launched iPad Mini 5. The images, shared by a user going by the name Mr. White on Twitter, show the back panel as well as some of the hardware of Apple’s alleged compact tablet. If they are indeed the real deal, it seems the new iPad Mini 5 won’t be that different from its predecessor, except for having a slightly redesigned cellular antenna.

However, that’s not the interesting part. Even though the leaked photos show the tablet sans its front panel (and hence, the screen), the internal hardware seems to have a connection for the Home button. Also, as noted by Cult of Mac, the front-facing camera is there but there aren’t any additional sensors visible. This further solidifies the fact that iPad Mini 5 may come with the good ol’ Touch ID, and not the funky Face ID feature that iPad Pro (2018) has.

That said, a report last month had claimed that Apple would be bringing the thin-bezel design and Face ID tech of iPad Pro (2018) to iPad Mini 5 later this year. It’ll be interesting to see how Apple’s newest compact tablet will turn out, whenever it launches this year.

