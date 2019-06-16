comscore Alleged Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video | BGR India
Alleged Realme 4 retail box leaked on a video

The alleged Realme 4 retail box video has been posted by a user on YouTube. The Realme branding can also be seen in yellow color. At present, the authenticity of the leak can't be confirmed.

  • Published: June 16, 2019 4:30 PM IST
realme-4-box-leak

Image: YouTube

Realme seems to gearing up for the successor of Realme 3. The alleged Realme 4 retail box has been leaked in a video on YouTube, and it is the first time we are hearing about the phone. The former Oppo subsidiary launched the Realme 3 in March and it’s been just a little over three months since.

The alleged Realme 4 retail box video has been posted by a user on YouTube (via GSMArena). At present, the authenticity of the leak can’t be confirmed, so just like other leaks, this should also be taken with grain of salt. What the video shows, is a similar grey box as the Realme 3 retail packaging but with the number ‘4’. The Realme branding can also be seen in yellow color.

Additionally, an alleged render of the Realme 4 has surfaced on Twitter, although that doesn’t look legit at all. The alleged Realme 4 back image looks similar to the Realme 2, so it might be photoshopped. Apart from it, no other details of the Realme 4 is available at this point.

Realme 3 price in India, features, specifications

To recap, The Realme 3 is available in three variants in India. The base variant with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM will cost you Rs 8,999. The mid-variant with 64GB storage and 3GB RAM retails at Rs 9,999. Lastly, the top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is available for Rs 10,999.

As for specifications, the smartphone features a 6.2-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a notch at the top. It features a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. The smartphone packs a primary dual-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there’s a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

