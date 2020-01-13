comscore Alleged Realme 6 series spotted at BIS certification in India
  Alleged Realme 6 series spotted at BIS certification in India, tipped to launch with Realme C3, U2
Alleged Realme 6 series spotted at BIS certification in India, tipped to launch with Realme C3, U2

These are likely to be the Realme 6 series of smartphones that may reportedly come with marketing names as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and possibly a Realme 6i.

  • Published: January 13, 2020 3:04 PM IST
realme-6-retail-box-leak

Image Credit: Slashleaks

Alleged Realme 6 series of smartphones have been listed on BIS certification in India. Reportedly, the company is looking to launch the new series alongside Realme U2 and Realme C3 smartphones in the first quarter of 2020.

As per 91mobiles report, the four Realme smartphones with model number RMX2020, RMX2030, RMX2040, and RMX2061 have bagged BIS certification already. These are likely to be the Realme 6 series of smartphones that may reportedly come with marketing names as Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro and possibly a Realme 6i.

That said, the publication also mentions information from the industry source that the Realme 6 series launch might take place alongside with Realme U2 and Realme C3 smartphones in the first quarter of 2020.

Recently, alleged Realme 6 price and live images were leaked online. The new smartphone series does appear to leap to penta-camera setup. With the Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, the company made a leap to quad camera system. It might be making a leap to penta-camera setup with updated processor.

The alleged leaked images of the Realme 6 also showcase front of the device with a to punch hole display. It was seen with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout. The smartphone was reportedly in testing phase as one of the device in the image was running the AOSP version of Android. Some other details like the ColorOS version were blurred out.

To recall, Realme launched its smartphone business in 2018. Since then, it has grown to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the Indian market. It is also the fastest growing smartphone brand globally and has recorded 808 percent year-on-year growth.

  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 3:04 PM IST

