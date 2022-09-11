comscore Alleged Redmi 6A explosion causes a severe fatality
Woman found dead after Redmi 6A allegedly exploded near her face

A Youtuber has claimed that his aunt was found dead after her Redmi 6A exploded while she was sleeping. Xiaomi's is said to be looking into the issue.

On Friday, a YouTuber named MD Talk YT on Twitter reported that his aunt’s Redmi 6A exploded causing severe damage to the phone. While phone explosions are somewhat common for some Chinese brands, it becomes a serious issue when it causes a fatality. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to go on sale in India today: Price, sale offers

Redmi 6A allegedly explodes killing a woman who was sleeping near it

The Youtuber has stated that his aunt kept the phone on pillow near her face and it exploded soon after while she was apparently sleeping. The unfortunate incident took place in the Delhi-NCR region and it did shock netizens on the platform, as soon as it was shared. Also Read - Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi A1 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

“Hi @RedmiIndia @manukumarjain @s_anuj Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast. It’s bad time for us. It’s a responsibility of a brand to support.” Also Read - Redmi A1 to launch on September 6 alongside Redmi 11 Prime series

Reportedly, this was a case of battery explosion and it cracked the display on the front and peeled off the back panel as if it was burned completely. This shows how severe this was. Also, the images shared on Twitter show the woman lying in bed having blood all over the place.

It is worth noting that this is not the first incident where a phone exploded. Previously, a user’s OnePlus Nord 2 exploded while on a call, which did severe harm to the face of the person. This and a few incidents before did raise serious questions about quality control, while also keeping the brand going with negativity. However, this is probably the first incident, where someone has died due to a phone blast.

This appears to be as serious as it looks and may draw Xiaomi towards the negative limelight. Xiaomi is said to be in talks with the victim’s family to further investigate the issue.

  • Published Date: September 11, 2022 8:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 11, 2022 8:10 PM IST
