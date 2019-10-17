comscore Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 10 retail box surfaces online
Ahead of the launch, the alleged retail box of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 smartphone has surfaced on the web.

  • Published: October 17, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi is all set to launch a Mi Note series smartphone by the end of this month, as per tipster Ice Universe. This comes as a surprise as a few months back, Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the company has no plans to continue the Mi Max and Mi Note series. The last phone that the brand launched under the Mi Note series was the Mi Note 3, which made its debut in the year 2017. However, the cited source says that Xiaomi will “restart” its Mi Note series, and Mi Note 10 will be released soon.

Now, ahead of the launch, the alleged retail box of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 smartphone has surfaced on the web. @TechytMr shared an image of the Mi Note 10’s retail box, suggesting that a new Mi Note series phone could soon be launched. Unfortunately, the retail box doesn’t reveal any other details of the phone, apart from the name of the upcoming Xiaomi handset.

Apart from the Mi Note 10, there are rumors that the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro could also be launched soon. Xiaomi launched its new Mi CC series of smartphones in China back in July. The lineup launched with the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e alongside a Mi CC9 Meitu Edition. The upcoming Mi CC9 Pro will reportedly be aimed at gamers in the mid-range price segment.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

As per the recently leaked information about Mi CC9 Pro on Weibo, the device will come with a curved screen. It is could pack the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor. This is the same 108-megapixel sensor recently seen on the Mi MIX Alpha concept smartphone. If the leak turns out to be true then the Mi CC9 Pro could be the first commercial device to launch with Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor for phones.

Features Xiaomi Mi Note 3
Price 6990
Chipset Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 Octa-Core Processor
OS Android 7.0 Nougat with MIUI 9
Display 5.5-inch
Internal Memory 64GB / 128GB internal storage, 6GB RAM
Rear Camera 12 MP (wide-angle) + 12 MP (telephoto)
Front Camera 16 MP with adaptive AI Beautify technology
Battery 3500 mAh Battery

