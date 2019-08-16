comscore Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification
  • Home
  • News
  • Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification: Everything we know so far
News

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification: Everything we know so far

News

Two unknown Xiaomi phones have appeared on China's 3C certification website. One of the unknown Xiaomi phones is said to be Redmi Note 8. The handset is expected to offer an Helio G90T SoC.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 12:12 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to soon launch a new Redmi smartphone. Now, two unknown Xiaomi phones have appeared on China’s 3C certification website. One of the unknown Xiaomi phones might have M1906G7E and M1906G7T variants. The handset is said to come with an 18W charger. Gizmochina reported that the phone maker recently confirmed that “the company is working on Redmi Note 8 series.” The report also speculated that the unknown Xiaomi device could be the Redmi Note 8 or Note 8 Pro.

There is also a phone with M1908C3IE and M1908C3IC variants. This Xiaomi phone could be equipped with MDY-09-EK charger, supporting 10W charging. Another report from Playfuldroid suggests that the Redmi Note 8 could make its debut with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Besides, Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that an Helio G90T-powered phone will soon be launched. The company made this announcement right after MediaTek unveiled its new SoC – the MediaTek Helio G90T and G90.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will arrive with a 64-megapixel camera. In addition, a leaked render suggests that alleged Note 8 device will have four cameras at the back. The render shows three camera sensors arranged vertically, and an LED flash and a fourth sensor on their right side. The handset is expected to feature a waterdrop-style notched display design. We have seen the same front design on the Redmi Note 7 as well.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The upcoming Redmi handset is said to offer either a side-mounted or an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rest of the details are still under the wraps. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 8 will be a successor to the popular Redmi Note 7 phone. Separately, Xiaomi is said to be working on a foldable smartphone. The handset could arrive with as many as three cameras, as per a patent. It was spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) database.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked
Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

News

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

News

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

News

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

News

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale

Deals

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant gets discounted for 'Mi Days' sale
Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup

News

Xiaomi foldable smartphone may feature a triple rear-camera setup
Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

Top Products

Top fitness bands under Rs 3,000 to buy in India

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Internet TV की कीमत घटकर हुई 2,269 रुपये, साथ में डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में खरीदें Google Home Mini

Realme 5 में होगी 5,000mAh की बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Motorola One Zoom कुछ मार्केट में One Pro के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च, शामिल होगा Amazon Alexa सपोर्ट

Huawei Mate X का लॉन्च फिर टला, अब नवंबर में लॉन्च हो सकता है ये फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

News

Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy A-series 2020 camera specifications leaked
Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more

News

Instagram reportedly testing new Boomerang features, Layout in Stories and more
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019

Top Products

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in August 2019
Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

News

Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification
Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues

News

Microsoft Surface's latest update causing CPU throttling and WiFi issues