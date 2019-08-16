Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 with Helio G90T clears 3C certification

Xiaomi is reportedly planning to soon launch a new Redmi smartphone. Now, two unknown Xiaomi phones have appeared on China’s 3C certification website. One of the unknown Xiaomi phones might have M1906G7E and M1906G7T variants. The handset is said to come with an 18W charger. Gizmochina reported that the phone maker recently confirmed that “the company is working on Redmi Note 8 series.” The report also speculated that the unknown Xiaomi device could be the Redmi Note 8 or Note 8 Pro.

There is also a phone with M1908C3IE and M1908C3IC variants. This Xiaomi phone could be equipped with MDY-09-EK charger, supporting 10W charging. Another report from Playfuldroid suggests that the Redmi Note 8 could make its debut with MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Besides, Xiaomi India’s MD Manu Kumar Jain recently confirmed that an Helio G90T-powered phone will soon be launched. The company made this announcement right after MediaTek unveiled its new SoC – the MediaTek Helio G90T and G90.

If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 will arrive with a 64-megapixel camera. In addition, a leaked render suggests that alleged Note 8 device will have four cameras at the back. The render shows three camera sensors arranged vertically, and an LED flash and a fourth sensor on their right side. The handset is expected to feature a waterdrop-style notched display design. We have seen the same front design on the Redmi Note 7 as well.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

The upcoming Redmi handset is said to offer either a side-mounted or an in-display fingerprint scanner. The rest of the details are still under the wraps. As the name suggests, the Redmi Note 8 will be a successor to the popular Redmi Note 7 phone. Separately, Xiaomi is said to be working on a foldable smartphone. The handset could arrive with as many as three cameras, as per a patent. It was spotted on the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) database.