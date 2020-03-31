comscore New Xiaomi Redmi phone spotted on 3C certification website
Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 spotted on 3C certification website

The handset is listed with M2003J15SC model number, which is said to be either the Redmi Note 9 or the Redmi 9.

  • Updated: March 31, 2020 12:15 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 1

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Xiaomi is already soon expected to launch the Mi 10 smartphone in India. Now, a new Redmi device has been spotted on the 3C certification website. The handset is listed with M2003J15SC model number, which is said to be either the Redmi Note 9 or the Redmi 9. This Redmi device will offer support for 4G connectivity.

A few days back, an unknown Xiaomi device was spotted online with M2002J9E, which will is said to pack a 5G modem. The new listing suggests that the phone will ship with 22.5W fast charging support. The 5G device is also expected to come with the same fast charging tech. The new Redmi phone is manufactured by Xi’an BYD Electronics, while the 5G device is made by FIH.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

If rumors are to be believed, the 5G phone could be non-other than the Redmi K30 device. Xiaomi is expected to add this 4G handset in the Redmi Note 9 series, which will be the standard version. The new listing was first spotted by Mysmartprice. Besides, a recent leak revealed a host of upcoming Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones. The devices appear to be ones that the Chinese company would have revealed in the Q3 of 2020.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option spotted online

There are some unforeseen names in the list which indicate that Xiaomi may be looking to expand in a different direction. But this list needs to be taken with a huge pinch of salt. That is because one it was taken down rather quickly. And it seems to have some unique names in terms of smartphones.

The list includes Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10S, Mi 10S+ 5G, Mi 7 (2020), MIX 4, Mi MIX 4S, Mi CC10/Mi 10 Lite, and Xiaomi Mi Zero. There is also Redmi 9, 9A, Note 9S+, X10 4G and X10 5G. As for the Poco phones, the alleged list includes Poco X2 Pro, Poco F2, and Poco F2 Pro 5G.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2020 11:57 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2020 12:15 PM IST

