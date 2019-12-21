comscore Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take home $240 million in stock awards over the next three years. This package is tied to performance metrics.

  Updated: December 21, 2019 1:38 PM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take home $240 million in stock awards over the next three years. This package is tied to performance metrics. Pichai will also get $2 million annual salary beginning in 2020, as per Securities Exchange Commission. Mercury News reported that this package is being given to Pichai as he is now the CEO of Alphabet and Google.

Pichai on Thursday received $90 million in stock awards that will vest by the end of 2022 “depending on Alphabet’s shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100”, the filing said. “Pichai also received two other stock grants, of $120 million and $30 million, neither tied to performance but subject to his continued employment,” the report said, citing the filing.

Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet earlier this month, making India-born Pichai the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

Page and Brin will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders, and members of Alphabet’s Board of Directors. To recall, Sundar Pichai joined Google in the year 2004. He helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome.

Separately, Pornhub recently detailed the usage statistics for various versions of Android. As observed by Android Police, Android Pie dominates usage and is followed by Oreo and Nougat. While it does not paint a clear picture of Android OS adoption, it does offer a plausible look. With Pornhub being one of the top 50 sites in global Alexa rankings, the data can be used to interpolate adoption.

For all of 2019, 48 percent of its Android traffic came from Pie, which was released last year. The second major traffic driver was devices running Android Oreo, which was at 23 percent. At 12 percent, Android Nougat was third while Marshmallow was fourth at 8 percent. Android 10 is behind Lollipop with a share of 2 percent and since it is marked as Q, it does suggest that we are looking at devices running the beta software and Google’s own Pixel devices.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: December 21, 2019 1:36 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 21, 2019 1:38 PM IST

