Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai gets whopping $242 million pay package

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will take home $240 million in stock awards over the next three years. This package is tied to performance metrics. Pichai will also get $2 million annual salary beginning in 2020, as per Securities Exchange Commission. Mercury News reported that this package is being given to Pichai as he is now the CEO of Alphabet and Google.

Pichai on Thursday received $90 million in stock awards that will vest by the end of 2022 “depending on Alphabet’s shareholder returns compared to the S&P 100”, the filing said. “Pichai also received two other stock grants, of $120 million and $30 million, neither tied to performance but subject to his continued employment,” the report said, citing the filing.

Signalling the end of an era, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin decided to relinquish their current positions in the parent company Alphabet earlier this month, making India-born Pichai the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

Page and Brin will continue their involvement as co-founders, shareholders, and members of Alphabet’s Board of Directors. To recall, Sundar Pichai joined Google in the year 2004. He helped lead the development of Google Toolbar and then Google Chrome.

