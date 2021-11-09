Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

Alphabet, Google’s parent company finally joins the trillion club that was pre-dominated by its rivals Apple and Microsoft. As per the report, the tech giant’s parent company breached $2 trillion in market value for the ‘first time’, driven by a ‘rebound in spending on digital ads and growth surge in its cloud business. Also Read - Microsoft Education event to take place at 10.30 pm IST today: What to expect

Sundar Pichai-run Alphabet’s market cap briefly crossed the $2 trillion mark late on Monday, closing at $2,987.03 per share. Also Read - Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Alphabet’s market cap has doubled from $1 trillion since January 2020. Alphabet now joins Apple and Microsoft who are already part of the $2 trillion club in the US. Also Read - Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, posted all-time record revenue of $61.9 billion for the July-September quarter, along with record profits at $18.9 billion. It said late last month that with respect to foreign exchange impact on reported revenues, it expects virtually no impact in Q4 in contrast to a 1.5 percent tailwind in Q3 and 4 percent in its Q2.

Apple hit the mark in April last year, while Microsoft reached the $2 trillion mark in June this year. Amazon is also nearing the $2 trillion mark. Microsoft is now worth a smidge more than Apple, making the Satya Nadella-led cloud software giant the world’s most valuable company. Both companies are worth about $2.5 trillion.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car giant, recently passed the $1 trillion mark and has since surged to a market cap of about $1.25 trillion.

These five companies are now collectively worth almost $10 trillion. As per CNN, that’s nearly a quarter of the combined $41.8 trillion market cap of the entire S&P 500.

(With IANS inputs)