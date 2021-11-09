comscore Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
  • Home
  • News
  • Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

News

Alphabet's market cap has doubled from $1 trillion since January 2020, Google's parent company now joins Apple and Microsoft who are already part of the $2 trillion club in the US.

  • Published: November 9, 2021 3:15 PM IST
Google Alphabet

Alphabet, Google’s parent company finally joins the trillion club that was pre-dominated by its rivals Apple and Microsoft. As per the report, the tech giant’s parent company breached $2 trillion in market value for the ‘first time’, driven by a ‘rebound in spending on digital ads and growth surge in its cloud business. Also Read - Microsoft Education event to take place at 10.30 pm IST today: What to expect

Sundar Pichai-run Alphabet’s market cap briefly crossed the $2 trillion mark late on Monday, closing at $2,987.03 per share. Also Read - Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Alphabet’s market cap has doubled from $1 trillion since January 2020. Alphabet now joins Apple and Microsoft who are already part of the $2 trillion club in the US. Also Read - Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, posted all-time record revenue of $61.9 billion for the July-September quarter, along with record profits at $18.9 billion. It said late last month that with respect to foreign exchange impact on reported revenues, it expects virtually no impact in Q4 in contrast to a 1.5 percent tailwind in Q3 and 4 percent in its Q2.

Apple hit the mark in April last year, while Microsoft reached the $2 trillion mark in June this year. Amazon is also nearing the $2 trillion mark. Microsoft is now worth a smidge more than Apple, making the Satya Nadella-led cloud software giant the world’s most valuable company. Both companies are worth about $2.5 trillion.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car giant, recently passed the $1 trillion mark and has since surged to a market cap of about $1.25 trillion.

These five companies are now collectively worth almost $10 trillion. As per CNN, that’s nearly a quarter of the combined $41.8 trillion market cap of the entire S&P 500.

(With IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 9, 2021 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Mobiles

Lava Agni 5G with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs, offers

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs VI: Best Prepaid plans for work from home

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp Tutorial

How To Scan GPAY QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know
Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more

Deals

Black Friday Sale 2021: Top early deals on Google Pixel 6, iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Flip3, and more
Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023

Laptops

Apple likely to bring its next gen Mac chipsets by 2023
Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

Laptops

Microsoft extends Android apps support to more Windows 11 users: Here's how you can run

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi 12 में मिलगी 100W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 50MP ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप: जानें डिटेल्स

Google लाया नया अपडेट, 15 करोड़ Youtube, Gmail अकाउंट आज से होंगे और ज्यादा सुरक्षित

लावा ने उतारा नया फोन, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे 8GB RAM, 64MP कैमरा जैसे फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Codes November 9: ये कोड्स दिलाएंगे फ्री ग्रेनेड स्किन और लूट क्रेट्स

Bounce ला रहा है इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, कीमत हो सकती है बेहद कम

Latest Videos

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A

News

Top 5 Best Entry-Level Smartphones You Should Buy: Realme Narzo 30A, Redmi 9 Prime, Infinix Smart 5A
Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes

News

Logitech's Fashionable Technology #techbytes
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

Hands On

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

Features

Google Pay | How To Scan QR Code image sent on WhatsApp Tutorial | BGR India

News

Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
News
Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000: Mi smart tv, Samsung Crystal, OnePlus TV U Series 50, more
Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5 smart TVs to buy under Rs 50,000
Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know

News

Microsoft to launch education focussed laptop today: All you need to know
Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

Electric Vehicle

Mini Cooper SE pre-orders sold out within 2 hours of going live

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers