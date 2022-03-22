A US company that is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. is going driverless to ferry passengers within a city. Waymo has been testing driverless technology in San Francisco since August last year. However, these tests were conducted with a test driver behind the wheel. After six months of robo taxi service with a driver onboard, Waymo is finally going driverless. Also Read - How to check live train status via Google Maps in five simple steps

In a statement, Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo said, “We’re now ready to begin introducing the Waymo Driver in fully autonomous mode—with no specialist behind the wheel—in the city as a major step on our path to deploying a fully autonomous commercial service. We’ve made this decision after carefully benchmarking the Waymo Driver’s performance against our safety evaluation methodologies.” Also Read - Android 13 features revealed: Wallpaper effects, media controls and more

The company only uses electric cars for its fleet and has implemented numerous modifications in order to make the switch to the driverless era in the mobility sector. The cars will prefer parking lots for pick-up and drop-off points. This will not only provide riders with trusted locations to hail a ride, but also to provide more space within the city. There will be modifications to braking speeds in order to provide a normal car-like experience. The Waymo car will make four-way stops to smoothen out braking experience. Also Read - Airtel, Vi, Jio issue warning of 5G phone shortage in India: Here's why

Last year Waymo announced partnership with So, we’re pleased to announce our latest OEM collaboration with Geely, a top global auto manufacturer. Waymo will integrate our Waymo Driver into a version of the new mobility-focused, all-electric Zeekr vehicle, designed in Sweden specially for autonomous ride-hailing. We’re committed to expanding access to sustainable transportation, and deploying these fully autonomous, electric ride-hailing vehicles in the U.S. is an important step as we electrify our Waymo One fleet.