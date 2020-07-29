Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale on today: Check price, features and more

Amazfit has updated its entire Bip series of fitness trackers this year. After the Amazfit Bip S went on sale, it is time for the Bip S Lite. The Lite version is a slightly toned-down variant of the Bip S with a lower price tag. Amazfit launched it on July 28 at a price of Rs 3,799 and as promised, it is going on its first sale. Flipkart will be putting up the tracker for sale from 12 pm today. Also Read - Amazfit to launch Powerbuds in India on August 6

Readers should note that this is a flash sale and hence, stocks will be limited. If consumers are unable to get the watch in today’s sale, Amazfit will hold a second flash sale on August 3 at 12 pm. Flipkart will eventually put the Bip S Lite on open sale from August 5. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite स्मार्ट वॉच 29 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

The Bip S Lite comes in three colours: Black, Blue and Pink. In terms of design, it looks almost identical to the Bip S. That means you will be getting the same square dial with a moderately big 1.28-inch transflective display. There’s also a button on the side for controlling the tracker. The display supports the Always-On mode, which means the tracker will continue to show time continuously. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch now available in India for Rs 4,999; check details

Amazfit Bip S Lite features

Similar to the Bip S, the Lite variant has a water resistance of 5ATM. The entire watch weight 30g, complete with the silicone straps. Amazfit has baked in a variety of fitness functions since the focus is on fitness freaks. There are a total of eight sports modes, including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. The PAI indicator is also present to give users an overview of their fitness.

As for the hardware, the Bip S Lite gets a custom optical heart rate sensor and a 3-axis acceleration sensor. Sadly, it misses out on the GPS from the Bip S.

For those willing to use it as a smartwatch, the Bip S Lite can show notifications from your smartphone. Users can even control music playback via Bluetooth controls. For customisations freaks, there are almost 150 watch faces to choose from. A few watch faces also support two custom widgets.

When it comes to battery life, the Amazfit Bip S Lite promises up to 30 days of stamina on a single charge. It relies on Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Amazfit is offering a manufacturer warranty of one year.