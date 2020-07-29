comscore Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale on today: Check price, features and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale on today: Check price, features and more
News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale on today: Check price, features and more

News

The Amazfit Bip S Lite will go on sale on Flipkart from 12 noon. The fitness tracker costs Rs 3,799.

  • Updated: July 29, 2020 9:53 AM IST
Huami Amazfit Bip Lite

Amazfit has updated its entire Bip series of fitness trackers this year. After the Amazfit Bip S went on sale, it is time for the Bip S Lite. The Lite version is a slightly toned-down variant of the Bip S with a lower price tag. Amazfit launched it on July 28 at a price of Rs 3,799 and as promised, it is going on its first sale. Flipkart will be putting up the tracker for sale from 12 pm today. Also Read - Amazfit to launch Powerbuds in India on August 6

Readers should note that this is a flash sale and hence, stocks will be limited. If consumers are unable to get the watch in today’s sale, Amazfit will hold a second flash sale on August 3 at 12 pm. Flipkart will eventually put the Bip S Lite on open sale from August 5. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite स्मार्ट वॉच 29 जुलाई को होगी लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

WATCH: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

The Bip S Lite comes in three colours: Black, Blue and Pink. In terms of design, it looks almost identical to the Bip S. That means you will be getting the same square dial with a moderately big 1.28-inch transflective display. There’s also a button on the side for controlling the tracker. The display supports the Always-On mode, which means the tracker will continue to show time continuously. Also Read - Huami Amazfit Verge Lite smartwatch now available in India for Rs 4,999; check details

Amazfit Bip S Lite features

Similar to the Bip S, the Lite variant has a water resistance of 5ATM. The entire watch weight 30g, complete with the silicone straps. Amazfit has baked in a variety of fitness functions since the focus is on fitness freaks. There are a total of eight sports modes, including Treadmill, Outdoor running, Walking, Indoor cycling, Outdoor cycling, Yoga, Elliptical trainer, and Freestyle. The PAI indicator is also present to give users an overview of their fitness.

As for the hardware, the Bip S Lite gets a custom optical heart rate sensor and a 3-axis acceleration sensor. Sadly, it misses out on the GPS from the Bip S.

For those willing to use it as a smartwatch, the Bip S Lite can show notifications from your smartphone. Users can even control music playback via Bluetooth controls. For customisations freaks, there are almost 150 watch faces to choose from. A few watch faces also support two custom widgets.

When it comes to battery life, the Amazfit Bip S Lite promises up to 30 days of stamina on a single charge. It relies on Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Amazfit is offering a manufacturer warranty of one year.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 29, 2020 9:51 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 29, 2020 9:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market
Features
Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market
Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale again on July 30

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale again on July 30

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

News

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

Vivo Y51s launched with 5G Samsung processor: Here's all you need to know

News

Vivo Y51s launched with 5G Samsung processor: Here's all you need to know

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Review

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

Realme C11 flash sale today via Flipkart

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale again on July 30

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Watch GT 2e: How to choose the right smartwatch?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details
Amazfit to launch Powerbuds with heart-rate sensor in India on August 6: Check details

Wearables

Amazfit to launch Powerbuds with heart-rate sensor in India on August 6: Check details
Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch sale in India on July 29: Price, features

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch sale in India on July 29: Price, features
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite now available in India for Rs 4,999

Wearables

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite now available in India for Rs 4,999
Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S Lite to launch in India on July 29

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C15 फोन 5 कैमरा, Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Vivo Y51s 5G स्मार्टफोन 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम, 128GB स्टोरेज, Samsung प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Infinix Hot 9 pro की सेल आज Flipkart पर दोपहर 12 बजे, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी हैं फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max के 8GB Ram+128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट की पहली सेल आज Amazon पर, जानें कीमत

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन भारत में 30 जुलाई को लॉन्च होगा, ये होगी कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup
Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs features and availability

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details
News
Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details
Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart

News

Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart
Realme C11 flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme C11 flash sale today via Flipkart
Poco M2 Pro to go on sale again on July 30

News

Poco M2 Pro to go on sale again on July 30
OnePlus Nord fails durability test

News

OnePlus Nord fails durability test

new arrivals in india

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers