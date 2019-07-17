comscore Amazfit GTR Smartwatch China launch, specifications, price | BGR India
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch with OLED display, and 24-day battery backup launched

Huami also revealed the features, pricing, different variants and availability details about the Amazfit GTR Smartwatch on its website. According to the information available, similar to the Amazfit Smart Watch 2, this one also comes in two sizes, a 42mm one and a 47mm one.

  • Published: July 17, 2019 9:53 AM IST
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch

Chinese wearable maker Huami has just launched its latest Amazfit GTR Smartwatch. The company launched its latest wearable device in China. The company also revealed the features, pricing, different variants and availability details about the smartwatch on its website. Similar to the Amazfit Smart Watch 2, this one also comes in two sizes, a 42mm one and a 47mm one. Talking about the pricing, the Amazfit GTR 47mm starts at RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the aluminum and stainless steel versions. Both of these come with a 22mm brown leather strap. The company is also selling a titanium version for RMB 1,400 (approximately Rs 14,000) and this also comes with a fluoro-rubber strap.

The company has priced the standard variant of its Amazfit GTR 42mm starting from RMB 800 (approximately Rs 8,000). Huami has packed a 20mm silicon strap in three colors for the buyer who opts for the standard version. A special edition of the 42mm Amazfit GTR comes with 60 cubic zirconia and a white leather strap to go with it. The company also revealed that the standard 42mm GTR Smartwatch weighs 25.5 grams without the strap. Talking about the larger one, the titanium model is the lightest at 36 grams, followed by aluminum at 40 grams and steel at 48 grams.

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features

Huami revealed that both the smartwatches feature OLED display panels. Talking about the screen details, the 42mm model features a 1.2-inch screen with 390×390 pixels resolution. The larger one features a 1.39-inch OLED panel with 454×454 pixels resolution. Both the models sport a Gorilla Glass 3 panel in the front for protection against damage and 326ppi pixel density. The wearable maker has also added a zirconium ceramic bezel on both the models of the watch. Talking about other features, the 47mm sports a 410mAh battery and the 42mm comes with a 195mah battery.

Amazfit Smart Watch 2 with circular display, 4G eSIM launched: Price, specifications, features

The company claims that the 47mm watch can last up to 24 days while the smaller one can last up to 12 days under normal use. If buyers want to use the built-in GPS and GLONASS receiver then the larger ones offer up to 40 hours of continuous usage. Talking about the smaller variant, the 42mm Amazfit GTR Smartwatch offers up to 22 hours of continuous usage. Moving beyond this, the smartwatch also features a “basic watch mode” according to a report by GSMArena. The larger smartwatch can last up to 74 days in the mode while the smaller one can last up to 34 days.

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch 47mm Iron Man edition

It can also track up to 12 exercise modes if we have to talk about actual fitness and activity tracking. Huami has also added an optical heart-rate sensor along with 5ATM water resistance. Talking about Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features, it can showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music information and a built-in compass. The company has also revealed an “Iron Man Limited Edition of the Amazfit GTR 47mm Smartwatch. This version comes with a red silicone strap and a gold-colored body. Huami is expected to launch the pricing of this variant later.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 17, 2019 9:53 AM IST

