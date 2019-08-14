comscore Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Huami Amazfit GTR with OLED panel, 24 days battery backup said to launch in India soon: Features
News

Huami Amazfit GTR with OLED panel, 24 days battery backup said to launch in India soon: Features

News

The Huami Amazfit GTR device will reportedly be unveiled in India in the first week of September. The Huami Amazfit GTR (47mm) price in China starts from RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the aluminum and stainless steel versions. Read on to know more about the smartwatch.

  • Published: August 14, 2019 3:10 PM IST
Amazfit GTR Smartwatch

Huami is all set to launch a new smartwatch in India. The company is said to launch the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in the country, which was launched in China last month. As per a Twitter post by Honey Singh, the Huami Amazfit GTR device will be unveiled in India in the first week of September. Moreover, the smartwatch will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Now that the smartwatch is already available in China, we know what could be the specifications of the smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch price (expected)

The Huami Amazfit GTR (47mm) price in China starts from RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the aluminum and stainless steel versions. Both of these come with a 22mm brown leather strap. There is also a titanium version for RMB 1,400 (approximately Rs 14,000). This variant comes with a fluoro-rubber strap. The company has priced the standard variant of Amazfit GTR (42mm) at RMB 800 (approximately Rs 8,000).

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features, specifications

The smartwatch comes with an OLED display panel. The 42mm model features a 1.2-inch screen with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. The 47mm variant sports a 1.39-inch OLED panel with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. Both the models sport a Gorilla Glass 3 panel in the front for protection and 326ppi pixel density. The wearable maker has also added a zirconium ceramic bezel. The 47mm is backed by a 410mAh battery, while the 42mm comes with a 195mah battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The company claims that the 47mm watch can last up to 24 days, while the more affordable one can last up to 12 days under normal use. If buyers want to use the built-in GPS and GLONASS receiver then the larger ones offer up to 40 hours of continuous usage. The 42mm Amazfit GTR Smartwatch offers up to 22 hours of continuous usage. The larger smartwatch can last up to 74 days in the mode while the smaller one can last up to 34 days.

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

Also Read

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review: A budget smartwatch with great battery life

It can also track up to 12 exercise modes if we have to talk about actual fitness and activity tracking. Huami has also added an optical heart-rate sensor along with 5ATM water resistance. Talking about Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features, it can showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music information and a built-in compass.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 14, 2019 3:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8

Editor's Pick

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram
News
Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram
TCL ZEE5 partnership: More than 1 lakh hours of content coming to TCL Smart TVs

News

TCL ZEE5 partnership: More than 1 lakh hours of content coming to TCL Smart TVs

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3

News

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

News

Twitter tests a way to follow or snooze specific topics

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

News

Honor to launch new X series phone and 55-inch Honor Vision 4K HDR TVs in India soon

Most Popular

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report

Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram

TCL ZEE5 partnership: More than 1 lakh hours of content coming to TCL Smart TVs

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon

News

Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon
Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

News

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour edition launched
Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

News

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite launched in India via Flipkart

हिंदी समाचार

Huami Amazfit GTR भारत में OLED panel और 24 दिनों के बैटरी बैकअप के साथ जल्द होगी लॉन्च

Oppo अपनी पहली Smartwatch पर कर रही है काम, अगले साल हो सकती है लॉन्च

स्वतंत्रता दिवस और रक्षाबंधन के मौके पर ऐसे भेजें WhatsApp Stickers, यूं करे डाउनलोड

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ भारत में 20 अगस्त को होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट LIVE

Amazon Messaging Assistant अब हिंदी में भी बोलेगा

News

Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report
News
Apple tops Indian premium segment courtesy of iPhone XR: Report
Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon

News

Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon
Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram

News

Facebook now allows anyone to create custom face filters for Instagram
TCL ZEE5 partnership: More than 1 lakh hours of content coming to TCL Smart TVs

News

TCL ZEE5 partnership: More than 1 lakh hours of content coming to TCL Smart TVs
HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3

News

HTC Wildfire X vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S vs Realme 3