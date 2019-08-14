Huami Amazfit GTR with 24 days battery life said to launch in India soon

Huami is all set to launch a new smartwatch in India. The company is said to launch the Amazfit GTR smartwatch in the country, which was launched in China last month. As per a Twitter post by Honey Singh, the Huami Amazfit GTR device will be unveiled in India in the first week of September. Moreover, the smartwatch will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Now that the smartwatch is already available in China, we know what could be the specifications of the smartwatch.

Huami Amazfit GTR Smartwatch price (expected)

The Huami Amazfit GTR (47mm) price in China starts from RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the aluminum and stainless steel versions. Both of these come with a 22mm brown leather strap. There is also a titanium version for RMB 1,400 (approximately Rs 14,000). This variant comes with a fluoro-rubber strap. The company has priced the standard variant of Amazfit GTR (42mm) at RMB 800 (approximately Rs 8,000).

Amazfit GTR looking nice on my wrist

💬To launch soon @AmazfitIndia @Flipkart 💬Tentatively, Sept 1st week!#amazfitGTR specs:

– 47.2 mm ( 24 days battery)

– bio tracker 5ATM

– air pressure sensor

– gorrilla temp glass

– options titanium/stateless steel/ aluminium alloy pic.twitter.com/YiqbKG1L0J — Honey Singh (@honeytech) August 13, 2019

Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features, specifications

The smartwatch comes with an OLED display panel. The 42mm model features a 1.2-inch screen with 390 x 390 pixels resolution. The 47mm variant sports a 1.39-inch OLED panel with 454 x 454 pixels resolution. Both the models sport a Gorilla Glass 3 panel in the front for protection and 326ppi pixel density. The wearable maker has also added a zirconium ceramic bezel. The 47mm is backed by a 410mAh battery, while the 42mm comes with a 195mah battery.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Look

The company claims that the 47mm watch can last up to 24 days, while the more affordable one can last up to 12 days under normal use. If buyers want to use the built-in GPS and GLONASS receiver then the larger ones offer up to 40 hours of continuous usage. The 42mm Amazfit GTR Smartwatch offers up to 22 hours of continuous usage. The larger smartwatch can last up to 74 days in the mode while the smaller one can last up to 34 days.

It can also track up to 12 exercise modes if we have to talk about actual fitness and activity tracking. Huami has also added an optical heart-rate sensor along with 5ATM water resistance. Talking about Amazfit GTR Smartwatch features, it can showcase notifications, reminders, texts, and incoming calls. Users can also use the watch for weather information on the go, music information and a built-in compass.