Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 launched: Up to 14 days battery, Alexa

Amazfit is preparing its updated range of premium smartwatches for the global markets and the first ones to get the global treatment include the GTS 2 and GTR 2. These watches are similar to the older models in many ways but they get some notable upgrades internally. The prices have been changed too, with both the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 starting at $179/ Euro 159. The watches are reaching the European shores by November 30.

Unlike the previous years, Amazfit has kept the prices similar but changed some key features. The GTS 2 and GTR 2 look different with different dial shapes. However, both have similar fitness tracking functions as well as smart features. The GTS 2 comes in three color variants while the GTR 2 comes in two color variants. An India launch has not been announced yet, although the previous versions of these watches still sell in India.

Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2 features

The Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 are essentially the same smartwatches with different designs and different battery capacities. The Amazfit GTS 2 retains its rectangular 1.6-inch AMOLED display while the GTR 2 gets a circular 1.3-inch AMOLED display. The Amazfit GTR 2 comes in two versions, which include a Sport edition with 22mm silicone strap and an aluminum body, while the other one is a Classic edition with stainless steel casing and 22mm leather strap.

The Amazfit GTS 2 gets a smaller 246mAh battery and Amazfit claims it can last an entire week in the regular mode. If you use the battery saver mode, you can extend the battery life to 20 days. The GTS 2 weighs 24.7 grams without the strap, which is lighter than the GTR 2’s 31.5 grams (39 grams for the Classic edition). The Amazfit GTR 2 gets a bigger 417mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days on a single charge. With the battery saver mode, it can last up to 38 days.

Fitness enthusiasts will be happy to find all sorts of sensors to track various kinds of activities. One can track up to 12 different sports activities with these two watches. Both these watches feature a heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyro, barometer, and ambient light sensor. For location tracking, there’s support for GPS and GLONASS onboard.

The new additions to the Amazfit GTS 2 and Amazfit GTR 2 also include support for Amazon Alexa voice assistant. The watches now have an in-built speaker and microphone to register as well as react to the various voice commands. The feature will be rolled out as an OTA update.