Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas

Amazfit just announced the GTR 2 and GTS 2 watches for India, and there’s already a lot to like for smartwatch enthusiasts. However, the company also unveiled a GTS 2 Mini in global markets as a cheaper variant of the same and based on its recent post, the GTS 2 Mini is coming to India as well. Sadly, Amazfit has kept the price and launch date of this watch a secret but you can expect it to be released around Christmas. Also Read - Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini watches launched: Built-in GPS, up to 21-days battery and more

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is a slightly watered-down version of the vanilla GTS 2, which itself is among the most desirable watches the company makes. The reductions have been made to accommodate a lower price but it retains the core features of the GTS 2. All you have to compromise with is the size of the display and the battery life. Rest of the features are similar to the Amazfit GTS 2. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2 make international debut with Amazon Alexa support

Amazfit GTS 2 series features

As stated, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is just a smaller version of the GTS 2 that also happens to carry a smaller price tag. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gets a 1.5-inch display that uses an AMOLED panel instead of a cheaper LCD display. The reduction in size has also shrunk the battery, which means the 220mAh battery now promises up to 14 days on normal usage and up to 21 days on the endurance mode. You get all the same health tracking features from the GTS 2.

In China, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini costs CNY 699, which roughly translates to Rs 8,000 in India. Amazfit could use it to replace the aging Verge Lite watch, which itself is a favorite among those seeking affordable smartwatches. It remains to be seen whether Amazfit aims for a similar price for the watch in India, to position it between the Bip S and the vanilla GTS 2.

The Amazfit GTS 2, on the other hand, comes with more upgrades over the earlier model. The design is similar to the older model but there are upgrades to the battery and display. The new model now allows you to take calls via Bluetooth through an onboard mic and speaker. There’s also Always On Display, SpO2 measurement, heart rate monitoring, and more. Amazfit also launched the GTR 2 as a derivative variant of the GTS 2 with a circular display, bigger battery, and the same feature set.