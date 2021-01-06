comscore Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap, assures company | BGR India
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers report no free strap in package, company assures of shipment

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini users have complained of users not getting the free strap the company promised for delayed delivery. Amazfit releases an official statement.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

Amazfit recently launched its GTS 2 Mini smartwatch for the Indian market at a tempting price of Rs 6,999. However, the company reached out to all its customers mentioning a delay in the shipment of the product due to logistics issues. As compensation, Amazfit promised to bundle a free strap to all GTS 2 Mini buyers if they purchased it before January 1. We reported the same last week and hence, suggested it was a good time to buy the GTS 2 Mini. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 review: High on style, so-so in function

However, all the customers of the GTS 2 Mini, who started receiving the orders, complained of the lack of any free strap in the package. Several disappointed customers took to social media to complain of the same while some others mailed BGR India asking a query. BGR India talked to Amazfit and the latter eventually came up with an official statement, assuring that the promised free straps are being dispatched. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini delayed delivery to accompany a free strap as compensation

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini customers left disappointed

Here’s a collection of a few statements from our readers who happened to pre-order the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini smartwatch.

Aman Chhabra writes to us saying, “Amazfit said it would be delivering free straps to the customers that ordered Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. Amazfit didn’t fulfill its promise. They got all the positive. If the brand is not living up to its word they are to be answerable to their customers. The people at Amazfit first of all sent email to all the customers in cc which is sort of a privacy issue and now they are even not responding to all the emails.”

Another one of our readers did not receive the strap. “I have also not received any extra strap,” says Tahir Sheikh. Jeetesh, who also ordered the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, says, “The most shocking thing is..amazfit support is this email chain and are still playing a waiting game. How hard is it to just explain or put an official statement on what is going on? As someone mentioned above..this is really not expected from a brand like Amazfit..the reviews on the products are good, but didn’t know the support is this bad!!! Really kills the brand value and seems they don’t even care!!”

Amazfit assures the free straps are en route

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

While these customers were unhappy with the delay as well as the lack of free straps in the package, the Amazfit team did reach out with a response as part of the trail mails sent to us, giving out a tentative date of shipping. “We are extremely sorry to inform you about the delay in the dispatch process against your order due to some internal issues. Your order is safe with us and shall be dispatching the same by 5th of January 2021. We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused,” says the Amazfit representative in the mail.

BGR India also reached to Amazfit and was assured that the free straps are already on their way to those customers who pre-ordered the watch before January 1. The company said there were issues with the logistics and they are already rectifying the issue.

Additionally, the company took to social media to confirm the same. “Our team is at it day and night to fulfill the promise that we made to send straps to all the users who ordered GTS 2 Mini before 1st January. We are glad to inform you that all the straps have been shipped successfully and will you guys soon.

  Published Date: January 6, 2021 6:10 PM IST

