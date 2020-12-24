Amazfit has announced the prices for its affordable smartwatch the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini which will be launched on 26 December. The smartwatch has been priced at Rs 6,999 in the Indian market and put it shoulder-to-shoulder with competitors like the Huawei Watch Magic and the Noise ColorFit Nav. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2 Mini India launch teased ahead of Christmas, price yet to be revealed

The Mini is the latest entrant in the GT 2 series and packs an array of features with bundled with activity tracking for fitness enthusiasts. It is a good option for those looking of that extra tech in the smartwatch within budget. Also Read - Top 5 Christmas gifting ideas for tech lovers under Rs 4,000

Amazfit has also added some women-centric features in the watch. Also Read - Amazfit GTR 2 goes up for pre-order in India, costs more than Mi Watch Revolve

“Menstrual Cycle tracking by the GTS 2 mini offers female cycle tracking to follow the length of menstrual cycles, identify fertile days and give women insights into their cycle,” the company said in a statement.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini specifications

In terms of the specification, you get a 1.55-inch AMOLED display on the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini with up to 301 pixel per inch resolution. You also get a 2.D glass curved display with the watch but no details on the protection offered from the front.

The design looks quite premium thanks to an aluminium body which lends robustness to the entire package.

As for its fitness tracking prowess, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini comes with more than 70 sports modes, built-in GPS so that you don’t have to carry your smartphone around to track your location and it is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

You get ample battery back up with the GTS 2 Mini thanks to its 220mAh battery. The company promises up to 21 days of display time on normal mode with GPS turned off.

And some extra features

It also comes with some extra features like a BioTracker with additional support for 2PPG biological data sensor that keeps a track on your blood oxygen. It also houses other sensors like an Accelerometer, a Gyroscope sensor, a Geomagnetic Sensor and an Ambient Light Sensor.

You get plenty of connectivity options with the Amazfit like Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS and GLONASS.