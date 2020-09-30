comscore Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched: Price in India, features
Amazfit Neo smartwatch launched with 28 days battery life: Price in India, features

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch will be sold for Rs 2,499. The company says the device will offer 28 days of battery life to users.

  Updated: September 30, 2020 4:56 PM IST
Amazfit Neo

The Amazfit Neo smartwatch has been launched in India. The device features a retro four-sided screen. It is equipped with four physical buttons. The wearable can be purchased via Amazfit.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra. The Amazfit Neo smartwatch will be sold for Rs 2,499. The company says the device will offer 28 days of battery life to users. With the new Amazfit watch, you get always-on display feature, heart rate monitor, sports modes, and more. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 10,999

Amazfit Neo: Features and specifications

The Retro styled smartwatch has the newest generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor. It monitors your heart rate 24 hours a day, heart rate warning, and heart rate interval values, providing ‘real-time heart-rate monitoring.’ The Amazfit Neo can track your sleeping patterns, even during naps of more than 20 minutes. It will offer you data on your total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep, and rapid eye movement (REM) to understand your sleep patterns. Also Read - Amazfit Neo smartwatch will launch in India on October 1: Check features

The company is asserting that the smartwatch is “durable with exquisite mesh texture making it a must-have for both fashion and fitness enthusiasts.” The smartwatch comes with a Personal Activity Intelligence – PAI Assessment System, which is based on PaiHealth research
from Norway. Using a special algorithm, this system converts complex data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values that help you assess your overall health. Also Read - Amazfit Neo launches as a retro-style digital smartwatch, promises up to 37 days of power

One will also find sports features on Amazfit Neo. These include walking, running, and cycling. There is also an always-on display and the Lift-to-wake features. The latter allows you to activate the screen quickly and naturally when reading the time. Amazfit Neo features a durable exterior case and PUR strap that provides effective waterproofing up to 50 meters. As per Amazfit, you will get up to 28 days of battery life. Amazfit is claiming that the fitness tracker can be used for about four weeks in a typical usage scenario. In actual use, battery life is related to various factors such as settings, operations, and operating conditions, and therefore may differ from laboratory data.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2020 4:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 30, 2020 4:56 PM IST

Best Sellers