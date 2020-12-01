Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

Amazfit is busy revamping its entire smartwatch lineup across global markets. After releasing the Bip U in India, the company came up with two new models in China. One is called the Amazfit Pop Pro while the other one is called the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The Pop Pro costs CNY 399 whereas the GTS 2 Mini will set you back by CNY 699. The GTS 2 Mini is already on sale whereas the Pop Pro will be up for grabs starting December 10. Also Read - Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Both the Amazfit Pop Pro and GTS 2 Mini are mildly tweaked versions of the Amazfit Pop and Amazfit GTS 2 respectively. Amazfit is yet to announce the availability of these watches in other markets. If you are interested in the details about these watches, here you go.

Amazfit Pop Pro

The Amazfit Pop Pro is simply an enhanced version of the Amazfit Pop, which itself was a renamed version of the Amazfit Bip U from India. Hence, you will be getting the same 1.4-inch LCD display with narrow bezels. The watch is rated at 5ATM water resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 baked in. One can track up to 60 sports modes with the Pop Pro.

The only upgrade to this model is the addition of the GPS chip. Users can now expect more accurate workout data while running or cycling. Until now, Bip U wasn’t able to track location data on its own. For some international markets, it relied on the smartphone’s GPS to offer more accurate data.

The watch will go on sale from December 10 and will be available in three colors: Black, Pink, and Green.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is essentially a smaller version of the Amazfit GTS 2. You get a smaller display and a smaller battery compared to the vanilla model. Rest all the features are identical to the GTS 2. This size shrink has resulted in the GTS 2 Mini costing CNY 699.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gets a 1.5-inch display but there’s no clarification on whether you get the AMOLED panel or a cheaper LCD display. The reduction in size has also resulted in shrinking the battery, which means the 220mAh battery now promises up to 14 days on normal usage and up to 21 days on the endurance mode. You get all the same health tracking features that you expect from the GTS 2.

Will Amazfit bring the GTS 2 Mini to India? We have no clue yet as the company is only hinting at launching the regular GTS 2 in India for now.