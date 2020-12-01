comscore Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini watches launched: Built-in GPS, up to 21-days battery and more
News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini watches launched: Built-in GPS, up to 21-days battery and more

News

Amazfit has launched the Pop Pro and GTS 2 Mini smartwatches in China. Some of the highlight features include built-in GPS and 21-days of battery life.

amazfit gts 2 mini

Amazfit is busy revamping its entire smartwatch lineup across global markets. After releasing the Bip U in India, the company came up with two new models in China. One is called the Amazfit Pop Pro while the other one is called the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini. The Pop Pro costs CNY 399 whereas the GTS 2 Mini will set you back by CNY 699. The GTS 2 Mini is already on sale whereas the Pop Pro will be up for grabs starting December 10. Also Read - Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Both the Amazfit Pop Pro and GTS 2 Mini are mildly tweaked versions of the Amazfit Pop and Amazfit GTS 2 respectively. Amazfit is yet to announce the availability of these watches in other markets. If you are interested in the details about these watches, here you go. Also Read - Amazfit Pop launched: 1.43-inch display, blood oxygen monitoring, and more at $52

Amazfit Pop Pro

The Amazfit Pop Pro is simply an enhanced version of the Amazfit Pop, which itself was a renamed version of the Amazfit Bip U from India. Hence, you will be getting the same 1.4-inch LCD display with narrow bezels. The watch is rated at 5ATM water resistance and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 baked in. One can track up to 60 sports modes with the Pop Pro. Also Read - Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

The only upgrade to this model is the addition of the GPS chip. Users can now expect more accurate workout data while running or cycling. Until now, Bip U wasn’t able to track location data on its own. For some international markets, it relied on the smartphone’s GPS to offer more accurate data.

The watch will go on sale from December 10 and will be available in three colors: Black, Pink, and Green.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini is essentially a smaller version of the Amazfit GTS 2. You get a smaller display and a smaller battery compared to the vanilla model. Rest all the features are identical to the GTS 2. This size shrink has resulted in the GTS 2 Mini costing CNY 699.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini gets a 1.5-inch display but there’s no clarification on whether you get the AMOLED panel or a cheaper LCD display. The reduction in size has also resulted in shrinking the battery, which means the 220mAh battery now promises up to 14 days on normal usage and up to 21 days on the endurance mode. You get all the same health tracking features that you expect from the GTS 2.

Will Amazfit bring the GTS 2 Mini to India? We have no clue yet as the company is only hinting at launching the regular GTS 2 in India for now.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 1, 2020 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
News
Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

News

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

Gaming

FAU-G vs PUBG Mobile India: 5 key differences between the games

WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

News

WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games | BGR India

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched
Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking

Wearables

Amazfit Pop launched: 1.4-inch display, blood oxygen tracking
Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Review

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands
Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch launched in India for Rs 3,499: Check specifications, features
Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

Wearables

Amazfit Bip U to launch in India on October 16

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V20 Pro 5G की लॉन्च से पहले कीमत आई सामने, प्री-बुकिंग के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

FAU-G का Google Play पर प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हुआ शुरू, स्क्रीनशॉट में स्कीन्स और वीपन्स हुए रिवील

Realme ने नए ओवल शेप कैमरा डिजाइन कराया पेटेंट: रिपोर्ट

48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Micromax In Note 1 की सेल आज, ये यूजर्स 5000 रुपये सस्ता खरीद सकते हैं फोन

PUBG India या FAU-G? कौन-सा गेम पहले भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें

Latest Videos

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games

Features

Top 5 New Apple Arcade Games
How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature

Features

How to use the Whatsapp Disappearing Messages Feature
Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

News

Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
News
Instagram 'Live Rooms' now allows 3 more users in India
Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched

News

Amazfit Pop Pro, GTS 2 Mini smartwatches launched
Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store

News

Apple hires venture capitalist Josh Elman to ramp up App Store
Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series

News

Samsung could discontinue flagship Galaxy Note series
WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

News

WhatsApp launches custom wallpaper, adds improvements to stickers

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers