Amazfit PowerBuds TWS to launch on Amazon India for Rs 6,999: Check sale details

The truly wireless Amazfit PowerBuds sports earphones will make their debut on Amazon India during Amazon Prime Day on August 6 and August 7.

  • Published: August 1, 2020 3:43 PM IST
The popular wearable maker, Amazfit, will foray into the audio segment in India by launching Amazfit PowerBuds TWS sports earphones on August 6. Designed for fitness enthusiasts, the Amazfit PowerBuds TWS are said to offer advanced composite diaphragm for clear sound quality and the Motion Beat Mode boasts the bass effect, making the beats of music clearer and intensifying to energize the workouts. Also Read - OnePlus Nord open sale from August 4 on Amazon India: Price, offers

“This latest offering from Huami Amazfit is a classic amalgamation of advanced technology and innovation. The TWS powerbuds come with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor, magnetic sports ear hook, and ENC- dual-microphone noise reduction for calls, etc,” noted Amazfit India a press statement on Saturday. Also Read - itel Wireless EarPods ITW-60 launched in India at Rs 1,699

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS: Price in India, availability

The truly wireless sports earphones will make their debut on Amazon India during Amazon Prime Day on August 6 and August 7. The company has kept the retail price at Rs 6,999. It will also be made available through Amazfit India online store. Also Read - OnePlus once again leading premium smartphone segment in India, Samsung comes second

Features and specifications

The Amazfit PowerBuds TWS from Huami Amazfit is will come sporting an in-ear design with PPG heart rate sensor. These will carry magnetic sports ear hook (detachable) and ENC-dual-microphone noise reduction for calls. The company claims 8 hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 24 hours of music on-the-go with magnetic charging case.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

The intuitive tap control and in-ear detection allow automatic play or pause once the earbuds are plugged off. These earbuds are IP55 rated for water and dust resistance. They can withstand dust, rain, and sweat for a smooth fitness session, added company.

