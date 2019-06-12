comscore Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched
Amazfit Smart Watch 2, Watch Health with ECG sensors launched: All you need to know

The Amazfit Smart Watch 2 features a circular display whereas the Watch Health comes with a square display. The highlight of the smartwatches is the ECG sensor support like Apple Watch 4.

  Updated: June 12, 2019 11:17 AM IST
Xiaomi-backed company Huami unveiled two new smartwatches in China. These include the Amazfit Smart Watch 2 and Watch Health. And both smartwatches will go on sale in China later in this month. One of the highlights includes an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG), and an optical heart-rate sensor, just like the Apple Watch 4. Here’s everything you need to know.

The ECG feature is only available on the special edition model, and it is available at RMB 1,300 (approximately Rs 13,100). The standard model is available at RMB 1,000 (approximately Rs 10,100), while an Avenger Limited Edition model with pre-installed themes is available at RMB 1,500 (approximately Rs 15,100). But, the company will only sell 5,000 units of the Avenger special edition model (GSMArena reports).

The Amazfit Smart Watch 2 features a circular display, just like the Amazfit Verge, but is slightly larger and sharper. You get a 1.39-inch OLED panel that runs at a resolution of 454×454 pixels. As a result, it has a pixel density of 326ppi. The screen is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection to keep scratches away. The frame of the smartwatch is built out of zirconium ceramic and there is support for water resistance up to 5 ATM.

The smartwatch runs on a Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset. Additionally, there is 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage. It runs on Amazfit OS which is compatible with iOS and Android platforms. The Qualcomm chipset enables 4G support (eSIM). To keep things ticking is a 420mAh battery with a promised 28 hour battery life on 4G. With a built-in mic and loudspeaker for making and receiving calls, connectivity options include GPS+GLONASS+BeiDou.

Moving on, the Health Watch features a 1.28-inch square color screen display running at a resolution of 176x176pixels. It comes with a 200mAh battery with up to 7 days battery life. The highlight of the smartwatch is the ECG sensor and the optical heart rate sensor. The smartwatch can detect symptoms like atrial fibrillation and arrhythmia. The watch is water resistant up to 3 ATM. It costs RMB 700 (approximately Rs 7,100).

  Published Date: June 12, 2019 11:12 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 12, 2019 11:17 AM IST

