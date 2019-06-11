Amazfit Smart Watch 2 with circular display, 4G eSIM launched: Price, specifications, features

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami Technology has launched an all-new Amazfit Smart Watch 2 at an event in China. The circular AMOLED touch screen Amazfit Smart Watch 2 comes powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear platform and 512MB of RAM. The standard edition of Amazfit Smart Watch 2 has been priced at RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,000), while the ECG Edition will cost RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,000). There will also be an Avengers Limited Edition on sale, which is priced at RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,000).

The new Amazfit Smart Watch 2 offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch screen with Microcrystalline Zirconium Ceramic Frame. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset coupled with 512MB of RAM and 4GB built-in eMMC flash storage. One of the big highlight of this watch is its eSIM support for 4G VoLTE calling through all the major operators in China such as China Telecom and China Unicom, first reported by FoneArena. The Smart Watch 2 can automatically track 10 sports activities. Amazfit has included 420mAh battery and promises up to 28 hours of battery life on 4G.

The watch is water and dust resistant with IP68 rating. It offers Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, a speaker and a microphone for calling. The ECG edition of Amazfit Smart Watch 2 is touted to store up to 60 minutes of ECG data locally for up to 7 days. On the other hand, the Avengers Limited Edition will only see 5,000 units in retail, and it will accompany with custom band and theme.

As of now there is no information on its India launch. The wearable brand Amazfit for now sells Amazfit Verge, Amazfit Stratos and Amazfit Bip smartwatches in India. The Huami Amazfit Verge also features a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display with Corning Glass 3 and AF coating. Under the hood is a 1.2GHz dual-core processor paired with 4GB of in-built flash memory. On the software front, the wearable runs Android-based Amazfit OS. It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0 or Android 4.4 and above.