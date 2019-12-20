comscore Amazfit TWS earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7
News

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

News

Amazfit has aso confirmed that the TWS Earbuds will come equipped with heart rate sensor. It'll have sound insulation and noise reduction features.

  • Published: December 20, 2019 11:31 AM IST
amazfit-true-wireless-earbuds-huami-CES-2020-Xiaomi

Xiaomi-backed Huami is all set to launch Amazfit true wireless earbuds next month during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has revealed “Leap over Limits” launch date teaser and confirmed that along with Amazfit TWS Earbuds, there will also bring a new category of products at the same launch event at CES on January 7, 2020.

Huang Wang, CEO of Huami Technology, said (via GizmoChina),“Our vision is to build a global healthy ecology, so from this perspective I have made a lot of interesting explorations on the headset, such as equipped with a heart rate sensor, everyone can look forward to it. There are no shoes, but there will be products related to shoes.”

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; Here is what we know

Also Read

Huami Amazfit GTS Titanium Edition launched; Here is what we know

Amazfit has aso confirmed that the TWS Earbuds will come equipped with heart rate sensor. It’ll have sound insulation and noise reduction features. Talking abou the new product category, It’s been teased that the range will target “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”

Huami is known for its smart wearable devices across the world. It also sells a range of products in India. Recently, its sub-brand Amazfit launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 20, 2019 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers
News
Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers
PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider

Gaming

PUBG new feature in testing is a Motor Glider

Realme XT update with dark mode toggle rolling out now

News

Realme XT update with dark mode toggle rolling out now

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

News

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

Vodafone introduces 3 unlimited prepaid plans

Telecom

Vodafone introduces 3 unlimited prepaid plans

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera

Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC spotted online

Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers

Realme XT update with dark mode toggle rolling out now

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

News

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro now support HD playback on Amazon Prime Video

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro now support HD playback on Amazon Prime Video
Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat

News

Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat
Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro available at a very low price on Mi.com: Check details

Deals

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro available at a very low price on Mi.com: Check details
Xiaomi adds portable fruit and vegetable purifier to Youpin crowdfunding platform

News

Xiaomi adds portable fruit and vegetable purifier to Youpin crowdfunding platform

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में ये प्लेयर उड़ा रहा है ड्रोन, वीडियो में देखें

Xiaomi ने छोटे बच्चों के लिए रोटेटिंग बेबी कार सीट को इस कीमत में किया लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

BSNL केरला ने Mithram Plus प्लान 109 रुपये में किया लॉन्च

Amazon Quiz Answers 20 December: 33 हजार रुपये का एक्शन कैमरा जीतने का मौका

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 फोन इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera
News
Samsung Galaxy S11 trio to get a 48MP telephoto camera
Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC spotted online

News

Sony Xperia 6 with Snapdragon 765 SoC spotted online
Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers

News

Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers
Realme XT update with dark mode toggle rolling out now

News

Realme XT update with dark mode toggle rolling out now
Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7

News

Amazfit true wireless earbuds confirmed to launch at CES 2020 on January 7