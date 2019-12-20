Xiaomi-backed Huami is all set to launch Amazfit true wireless earbuds next month during Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020. The company has revealed “Leap over Limits” launch date teaser and confirmed that along with Amazfit TWS Earbuds, there will also bring a new category of products at the same launch event at CES on January 7, 2020.

Huang Wang, CEO of Huami Technology, said (via GizmoChina),“Our vision is to build a global healthy ecology, so from this perspective I have made a lot of interesting explorations on the headset, such as equipped with a heart rate sensor, everyone can look forward to it. There are no shoes, but there will be products related to shoes.”

Amazfit has aso confirmed that the TWS Earbuds will come equipped with heart rate sensor. It’ll have sound insulation and noise reduction features. Talking abou the new product category, It’s been teased that the range will target “sports and fitness enthusiasts, bringing a new kind of sports and lifestyle, helping users challenge themselves and push the limits.”

Huami is known for its smart wearable devices across the world. It also sells a range of products in India. Recently, its sub-brand Amazfit launched two new version of the Amazfit GTR smartwatches in India. The 47mm Titanium version and the 42 mm Glitter Edition are available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. You can buy these smart wearables via Flipkart.

Watch Video: Realme Buds Air Review

The Amazfit GTR (47) smartwatch can deliver up to 24 days of battery life, as per Huami. The wearable packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED display. The 42mm version can last up to 12 days. It sports a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both smartwatches have Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating. Also, the key highlights are 24-hour BioTracker PPG, heart rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, sleep analysis, exercise tracking and more.