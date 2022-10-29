comscore Amazon accidentally exposed internal server with Prime Video viewing habits
Amazon accidentally exposes internal server containing users’ Prime Video viewing habits

The database had nearly 215 million entries of viewing data, such as the name of the show or movie that is being streamed, what device it was streamed on, and other internal data.

  • A database containing viewing habits of Amazon Prime Video users was accidentally leaked online.
  • This database was stored on Amazon's internal servers.
  • The Amazon Prime Video database was later removed from Internet.
A database containing viewing habits of Amazon Prime Video users, stored on an internal Amazon server, was accidently exposed online that could be accessed by anyone with a web browser. Also Read - Jack Ryan Season 3 launch date revealed: How you can watch it in India online

Cyber-security researcher Anurag Sen found the database with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible online. Also Read - Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers: Check details

TechCrunch reported that according to search engine Shodan, the database was first detected as exposed to the internet on September 30. Also Read - What to watch this weekend: Werewolf By Night, Laal Singh Chaddha and more

“But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address,” the report noted.

The database had nearly 215 million entries of viewing data, such as the name of the show or movie that is being streamed, what device it was streamed on, and other internal data.

The Amazon Prime Video database was later removed from Internet.

An Amazon spokesperson told TechCrunch that there was a “deployment error with a Prime Video analytics server”.

“This problem has been resolved and no account information (including login or payment details) were exposed. This was not an AWS issue; AWS is secure by default and performed as designed,” the spokesperson added.

In its latest Q3 earnings call, the company said that ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, the biggest debut in Prime Video history, and closing in on 100 million viewers to date.

It also kicked off the inaugural season of Prime Video as the exclusive home of NFL Thursday Night Football with more than 15 million viewers for its first game.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 29, 2022 1:10 PM IST
Resident Evil Village comes to macOS: Check details

Google Messages group chats to soon get end-to-end encryption

Telegram founder accuses Apple of destroying dreams, crushing entrepreneurs

WhatsApp New Feature alert, Forward media with a caption on whatsapp, Watch video for more updates

Best iPhone 13 and Google Pixel Deals on Google, watch video

Apple releases MacOS Ventura: Check its top features here

Diwali 2022: Buying an air pollution mask? Check out these options

How to not get scammed when shopping online for phones and electronics

Top 5 Best Laptops under Rs 50000, Check out the Video

