Amazon Alexa turns 3 in India: Echo sale, how it grew and more

Amazon is celebrating its digital assistant, Alexa's three year anniversary in India. To commemorate this occasion, the company will be offering consumers with discounts on the best-selling Echo devices and bundles for 24 hours starting on February 15.

Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India told Gadgets 360, Alexa has expanded its footprint in India exponentially over the past three years with most Alexa users coming from non-metro cities. The report also stated that the company is working on bringing vernacular language support to the assistant. Here we will be taking a look at how Alexa has grown in the country over the years and what are its future plans.

Vernacular language support

Amazon currently provides Alexa voice assistant support in Hindi and Hinglish (a mixture of Hindi and English). Even though this is a step in the right direction, there is still a long way to go considering that India is a country of multiple languages. According to the report, the company plans to introduce support for news in 12 regional languages, however, it is not yet ready to provide a language roadmap for full-fledged vernacular language support, adding that the feature will take a long time to crop up.

Smartphone support

Alexa currently supports over 100 third-party devices, which includes smartphones, cars, earphones and more. Interestingly, even after having such wide range support, the voice assistant is only compatible with six smartphones. The report states that the company is looking to expand this number with a goal of Alexa anywhere and everywhere.

Customer behaviour

The report quoting Kumar states that customer interactions with Alexa have increased by 67 percent in 2020 over 2019. It reveals that customers say “I love you” to Alexa 19,000 times a day, with the most requested songs being Hanuman Chalisa, Shaitan Ka Saala and Baby Shark.

Privacy

The report states that Amazon has made a lot of improvements in terms of privacy in the last 12 months. The company even launched the Privacy Hub, which educates customers privacy, data storage, recordings and more. Users can now also delete their recordings while at the same time see their complete interaction history with.

Upcoming features

Amazon is looking to add a number of new features to Alexa. These features include a new Macmillan skill to help users learn English, Rekhta a new skill to provide users with the world’s largest collection of Shayari in Urdu, Audible Suno and more. It is also working on bringing Amitabh Bachchan’s voice to the assistant for India.