comscore Amazon Alexa gets new calling features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Echo devices get Group audio and video calls, call captioning
News

Amazon Echo devices get Group audio and video calls, call captioning

News

Amazon has unveiled several new calling features ahead of holiday season for Alexa. Group calling is also among the newly unveiled features.

Amazon-alexa-new-calling

Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon has added a new feature to Alexa that will let users connect with friends and family easily. Amazon has introduced group calling with Alexa with the option to add up to seven members. One can make group audio or video call hands-free by giving a command to Alexa. Also Read - Amazon's Alexa can now live translate on Echo devices in multiple languages

“Although it’s been a difficult year, we’re humbled by the many stories we’ve received from customers about how Alexa features, like video calling and Drop In, have helped them stay connected with their loved ones—no matter the distance apart. It’s these stories that have motivated our teams to do more,” Amazon said in a blog post. Also Read - Amazon to let users type & chat with Alexa very soon

How to start group call on Echo devices with Alexa

To start a group call, users can simply say, “Alexa, call my family,” from supported Echo devices like Echo Dot, Echo Show, or an Echo. Do keep in mind that a user will need to first create a group and name it in their Alexa app after which any member of the group can start a group call. Also Read - India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

The new calling features are being rolled out to US users as of now as the holiday season approaches. Apart from group calling, Amazon has also announced a feature that lets users join a video conference call with Alexa through Zoom and Amazon Chime on Echo Show 8 devices. One can give commands such as, “Alexa, join my meeting,” “Alexa, join my Zoom meeting,” or “Alexa, join my Amazon Chime meeting”

Amazon has also unveiled Call Captioning feature that could be particularly useful for users who are deaf, hard or hearing, or in noisy environments. It essentially allows Alexa to display the text of what the other caller is saying in near real-time during one-on-one Alexa video and audio calls and Drop In calls. As of now, the features only supports US English and is available for Echo SHow devices.

Alexa-to-Alexa voice or video calls to approved contacts can now be made using the Fire Kids Edition tablet as well as the Fire tablet via the Amazon Kids app. Prior to this, the feature was only supported on Echo devices through Amazon Kids app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 20, 2020 3:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

LG Rollable could launch in June next year
Mobiles
LG Rollable could launch in June next year
AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

News

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

News

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

News

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

News

Vi Rs 399 plan for new SIM buyers introduced: Know details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

LG Rollable could launch in June next year

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

How to reset your Android Smartphone

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Best in 2020: Top smartwatches, bands we loved living with

A look at some of the WhatsApp features launched in 2020

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices

News

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices
Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages

News

Echo devices now offer live translations via Alexa in multiple languages
Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa

News

Type and chat feature coming soon to Amazon's Alexa
Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa

Entertainment

Amazon Fire TV gets Hindi support for Alexa
India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

News

India smart speaker market to cross 7.5 lakh units by 2020 end

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X7 Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ थाईलैंड में लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकती है ट्रिपल फोल्डिंग और ट्रांसपैरेंट डिस्प्ल वाले फोन

Motorola के नए फोन की स्पेक्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले आए सामने, होगा एक बजट स्मार्टफोन

Samsung भारत में जल्द ही नई प्रोडक्ट कैटेगरी करेगा इंट्रोड्यूस

Vodafone Idea ने लॉन्च किया नया प्लान, लंबी वैलिडिटी और 150GB तक डाटा का लाभ

Latest Videos

How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off
Motorola Moto G 5G review

Reviews

Motorola Moto G 5G review
Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

Features

Top 5 Unique Android Apps | BGR India

News

Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices
News
Group video and audio calling launched for Echo devices
LG Rollable could launch in June next year

Mobiles

LG Rollable could launch in June next year
AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes

News

AirPods Max: Apple explains low power, ultralow power modes
Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support

News

Instagram gets iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max's ProRAW photo format support
Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

News

Samsung Exynos 2100 processor will launch on Jan 12: Know details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers