comscore Alexa’s new feature will soon let you speak with a dead relative
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Alexa Will Soon Speak In Your Dead Relatives Voice
News

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative’s voice

News

At the company's annual event, Amazon pitched this functionality as a way to preserve memories. Amazon says that while this functionality of Alexa to mimic people's voices 'cannot eliminate the pain of loss', it can definitely 'make memories last'.

amazon alexa

Speaking to the friends and relatives from beyond the grave is an impossible task. But Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa might make that happen soon. Whether you find that creepy or comforting is entirely up to you. Also Read - Amazon to launch its inaugural drone delivery service this year: All you need to know

At Amazon’s Re: MARS (Machine Learning, Automation, Robots and Space) conference, Alexa’s Senior Vice President Rohit Prasad demonstrated a rather starting feature that Alexa might have one day: the ability to mimic voices. What’s equally, or perhaps more startling is the fact that this feature (or skill as they call it) would also enable Alexa to mimic voices of those we have lost or are no longer with us. Also Read - Amazon introduces new way to try on shoes virtually before purchasing them

Amazon also demoed this functionality at the event in the form of a recorded video. In the demonstration video, a child says, “Alexa, can Grandma finish reading me The Wizard of Oz?”. On hearing the request, Alexa acknowledges the child’s request in her usual voice, after which she begins reading the story in a voice that is very similar to that of the child’s dead grandmother, CNBC reported. Also Read - How to change your phone number on Amazon

While this might seem borderline creepy, but at the company’s annual event, Prasad pitched this functionality as a way to preserve memories. Amazon says that while this functionality of Alexa to mimic people’s voices ‘cannot eliminate the pain of loss’, it can definitely ‘make memories last’.

How does this feature work?

In case you are curious as to how this feature functions, Amazon told Engadget that Alexa’s new skill can create a synthetic voiceprint of an individual’s voice after being trained on as little as a minute of audio of the individual voice. Powering it are the advancements that the company has made in text-to-speech technology. Amazon also shared a whitepaper detailing these developments recently wherein it said that a ‘Voice Filter’ can use speech as little as one minute for Alexa to replicate the voice.

“State-of-the-art text-to-speech (TTS) systems require several hours of recorded speech data to generate high-quality synthetic speech…In this paper, we propose a novel extremely low-resource TTS method called Voice Filter that uses as little as one minute of speech from a target speaker. It uses voice conversion (VC) as a post-processing module appended to a pre-existing high-quality TTS system and marks a conceptual shift in the existing TTS paradigm, framing the few-shot TTS problem as a VC task,” the company wrote in the white paper.

But there are concerns

While it all seems quite noble, things aren’t as simple as they seem. Experts have for long been concerned about the tools that are used for replicating voices in deep fake videos. Although this skill is still in development and it remains unclear if Amazon will release to its users globally, it does raise concerns regarding this technology being misused by scammers and cyber criminals.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 23, 2022 10:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice
News
Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Nothing Phone (1) will be available via an-invite only system

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) will be available via an-invite only system

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Mobiles

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

automobile

Bajaj Pulsar N160 launched in India: Check price, design, engine, more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Alexa will soon speak in your dead relative s voice

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may launch in India on July 1: Expected price, specifications and more

Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT to launch today: Price, specifications and more

Amazon autonomous mobile Robots

Nothing Phone is up for auction

How to hide profile Picture and more

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones

'Parallel Reality' Tech: Everything you need to know

Top 5 Tech Items to Gift Your Father this Father's Day

During a WhatsApp group call, the host can mute

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video

News

Amazon has announced the launch of its first fully autonomous mobile robot in Warehouse- Watch the Video
Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video

News

Nothing Phone is up for auction and the highest bid has already been met Rs 1.56 Lakh- Watch the Video
How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video

Features

How to hide profile Picture, Last seen and About Me, From your Contacts on WhatsApp- Watch Video
How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

Features

How To Turn On Incognito Mode on Your Smartphones, Step By Step Tutorial- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999