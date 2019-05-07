Amazon allows Indian users to create and publish their local skills for Alexa using Blueprints

Amazon has announced a new publishing feature on Alexa Skill Blueprints which will allow customers to create and share their personal Alexa skills that they think would add to experience of other users as well. Starting Tuesday, anyone will be able to publish their skills created using Alexa Skill Blueprints to the India Alexa Skills Store.

As explained by Amazon in a press statement on Tuesday, “Skills are like apps for Alexa.” Customers will be able to create a personal skill for just their household, share one with friends and family, or publish their blueprint skill to the Alexa Skills Store.

One should keep in mind that these skills abide Amazon’s content guidelines, do not contain material that is inappropriate for customers of Alexa. Once the skill is published, Alexa users will also be able to review and rate the skill up to 5 stars like any other skill on the Alexa Skills Store. Amazon users will be able to use over 30 pre-defined templates to create their personalized skills in minutes and submit it for certification.

“Starting today, Amazon will enable anyone to publish their skills created using Alexa Skill Blueprints to the India Alexa Skills Store. Skills are like apps for Alexa. Using Skill Blueprints, you can use over 30 templates to create your own personal Alexa skill in minutes. Choose from a variety of categories including Fun & Games, Learning and Knowledge, At Home and Storyteller to create custom games, unique stories, or household lists,” noted Amazon.

Amazon says there are four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations. The new Flash Briefing blueprint for content creators will allow them to publish and share their latest updates on the Alexa Skills Store. Bloggers who use WordPress will be able to deliver their posts as audio through Alexa with the Blog blueprint. Lastly, universities and religious organizations will get to make use of the new ‘University and Spiritual Talks’ blueprints to make their live and recorded audio content accessible on Alexa-enabled devices.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

“With today’s announcement, we are excited to launch four new Skill Blueprints built specifically for content creators, bloggers, and organizations, so they can reach anyone with an Alexa-enabled device – with no coding required”, says Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa Skills, Amazon India. “Being able to publish a blueprint skill allows customers and content creators to share their passions, creativity, and interests with anyone even though they may not have a technical background”.

These new Amazon Alexa Skills Blueprints are now live, and can be accessed via Alexa Skill Blueprints website (http://blueprints.amazon.in).