Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Amazon has laid off several employees in its devices and services division, joining an increasing number of tech companies that are restructuring their staff to be able to absorb the ongoing economic slowdown. Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, sent an email to affected employees telling them that they are no longer required in the company.

“As you know, we continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we’ve been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business. After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs,” Limp wrote in a company announcement. “One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.”

Limp said Amazon will provide affected employees with support, including helping them in finding their new roles within the company to minimise the impact. But if employees cannot find a new role, the company will “support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.”

Amazon has not said how many employees have been impacted by its decision to cut jobs, but earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the layoffs could target about 10,000 jobs by this week. Amazon reportedly began cutting jobs in Alexa and Luna cloud gaming departments on Tuesday, but Limp’s announcement is the first official admission about layoffs. However, Kristy Schmidt, in an email to The Verge, said that Amazon is very much committed to Luna without addressing the layoffs. This is an indication that Amazon’s Luna will not meet the same fate as Google Stadia’s.

The layoffs at Amazon come days after other big tech companies announced job cuts across verticals. While Twitter sacked more than half of its employees and terminated the contracts of thousands of workers under the new ownership of Elon Musk, Meta said it has sacked more than 11,000 employees — representing 3 percent of its global workforce and Snap cut 20 percent of its staff.