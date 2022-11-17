comscore Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon Announces Layoffs Says Will Support Sacked Employees
News

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

News

Amazon will provide affected employees with support, including helping them in finding their new roles within the company.

Highlights

  • Amazon has said it has laid off employees in the devices and services department.
  • It said it will support employees in finding new roles within the company.
  • If no roles are available, Amazon will pay severance to sacked employees.
Amazon

Amazon has laid off several employees in its devices and services division, joining an increasing number of tech companies that are restructuring their staff to be able to absorb the ongoing economic slowdown. Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, sent an email to affected employees telling them that they are no longer required in the company.

“As you know, we continue to face an unusual and uncertain macroeconomic environment. In light of this, we’ve been working over the last few months to further prioritize what matters most to our customers and the business. After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs,” Limp wrote in a company announcement. “One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required.”

Limp said Amazon will provide affected employees with support, including helping them in finding their new roles within the company to minimise the impact. But if employees cannot find a new role, the company will “support the transition with a package that includes a separation payment, transitional benefits, and external job placement support.”

Amazon has not said how many employees have been impacted by its decision to cut jobs, but earlier this week, The New York Times reported that the layoffs could target about 10,000 jobs by this week. Amazon reportedly began cutting jobs in Alexa and Luna cloud gaming departments on Tuesday, but Limp’s announcement is the first official admission about layoffs. However, Kristy Schmidt, in an email to The Verge, said that Amazon is very much committed to Luna without addressing the layoffs. This is an indication that Amazon’s Luna will not meet the same fate as Google Stadia’s.

The layoffs at Amazon come days after other big tech companies announced job cuts across verticals. While Twitter sacked more than half of its employees and terminated the contracts of thousands of workers under the new ownership of Elon Musk, Meta said it has sacked more than 11,000 employees — representing 3 percent of its global workforce and Snap cut 20 percent of its staff.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 11:08 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here
News
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here
Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

News

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

Realme 10 Pro Series confirmed to launch in India soon

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro Series confirmed to launch in India soon

WhatsApp Polls now available on Android and iOS

Apps

WhatsApp Polls now available on Android and iOS

OnePlus 11 will use new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, confirms company

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 will use new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, confirms company

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon announces layoffs, says will support sacked employees

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for high-performance AR glasses: Details here

Elon Musk says don't want to be CEO of Twitter or Tesla

OnePlus 11 will use new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, confirms company

Vivo V21s 5G with 90Hz AMOLED Display, 44MP Selfie Camera launched: Check price, availability and more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to get emergency SOS via satellite feature this month: How to use it

How To Send Stickers on WhatsApp and Download Stickers from Gallery, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details

News

iPhone SE 4 Launch Details Leaked, Watch video For Details
vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details

News

vivo X90 series Launch Details Leaked Ahead of Its official Launch, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Now it will Automatically Mute Group Chats, Watch Video For Details
From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones

Features

From iPhone 14 Pro to Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones