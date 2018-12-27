comscore
  Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018
Amazon announces record sales for holiday season in 2018

Amazon said its customers worldwide have shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products, and they purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season.

US-based online retail giant Amazon on Wednesday announced a record-breaking holiday season as tens of millions of people have signed up for its Prime membership either by making paid service or on a trial basis.

“Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season… to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now, and exclusive shopping and entertainment benefits,” Amazon said.

“In the US alone, more than 1 billion items were shipped for free this holiday with Prime,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Xinhua news agency reported.

Amazon said its customers worldwide have shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products across every department, and they purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season than last year, with the best-sellers for this holiday including all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, and Amazon Echo smart speaker.

In April this year, Amazon disclosed that its Prime members had reached a record milestone of 100 million customers. Apart from online sales, Amazon also reported brisk and strong sales at its physical stores across the country. Customers have shopped at many Amazon stores such as Amazon Books, the brand new Amazon 4-star locations, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods Market.

Besides, it was recently reported that Amazon is planning to produce 600 new tech jobs, as the company has expanded its footprint in the Toronto’s downtown core, according to a report by Torontosun. The jobs will be available in fields, including software development, machine learning (ML) and cloud computing, Amazon’s head of Canadian advertising, Tamir Bar-Haim said.

