Amazon announces second Prime Day sale but don't get too excited

Amazon has announced it will hold a Prime Day sales event in some countries next month but India is not one of them.

In what could be surprising news, Amazon has announced it will hold the second edition of the Prime-exclusive sales event on October 11. In June, the possibility of another Prime Day sale was reported and Amazon has confirmed it now. The next Amazon Prime Day sale will be a two-day event, much like before, and it will be exactly similar to the one held in June except for one change. Amazon is calling the upcoming sales event “Prime Early Access Sale.” Also Read - Missed iPhone 13 deal in Amazon Prime Day Sale? Here is another good offer you can consider

A second Prime Day sales event sounds good but you should not get too excited, especially if you are in India. Amazon’s next Prime Day sale will be held in select markets that do not include India. Amazon said the Prime Early Access Sale will take place in Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the US. But Amazon lets you order products from its stores outside of India, which is why it is possible some products during the sale will be eligible for delivery to an Indian address. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day Sale offers on smartphones: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus, Realme

Much like the regular Prime Day sale, the upcoming Prime Early Access will be accessible only to Amazon Prime members. This means customers who do not have Prime membership by the time the sale starts will not see discounted prices and deals. Amazon says anyone can become a part of the sale by joining Prime membership. If you are not sure you want Prime membership for a long time, you could start a free trial of the membership for 30 days. Just remember to plan your trial in such a way that the Prime Early Access sale falls in its duration. Also Read - OnePlus announces offers for Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Savings Day sales

The deals will drop throughout the event, according to Amazon, as soon as the event kicks off at 12 am PDT on October 11. “The new 48-hour event gives Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals, including savings on brands like Peloton and New Balance, and Amazon’s lowest prices of the year on select products from Caudalie, Murad, and Philips Sonicare,” Amazon said.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 3:40 PM IST
